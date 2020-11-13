by Angela Mohan on  November 13, 2020 at 12:06 PM Women Health News
Cannabis Helps to Treat Gynecological Conditions
Most of the women are considering to use cannabis to treat gynecological conditions like pain, as per the new study published in Journal of Women's Health.

Women self-medicate with cannabis to relieve chronic pelvic pain, menstrual cramps, and pain linked to gynecological cancer or medical procedures like abortion.

"A larger proportion of women who reported ever using cannabis were willing to use cannabis to treat conditions commonly seen in gynecological practices compared to never-users (91.6% vs. 64.6%)," states Leo Han, MD, MPH, and coauthors, from Oregon Health & Science University. This difference was statistically significant.


"Coinciding with the increased perception of cannabis safety is the increased national recognition of the dangers of opioid pain medications," says the authors.

"In this study, a large proportion of those women who had never used cannabis were willing to try it to treat gynecological pain. Fewer, but still a substantial percentage, would use it for procedural pain or other gynecological conditions," says Journal of Women's Health Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA.



Source: Medindia

