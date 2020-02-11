How Brain Neurons Influence Choices: New Insights

In a new experiment, researchers let animals choose between different juice flavors. By changing the neurons' activity, the researchers changed how appealing the monkeys found each option, leading them to make different choices.
‘The effort could help the study of addiction, eating disorders, other neuropsychiatric conditions that involve faulty decision-making
’
A detailed understanding of how options are valued and choices are made in the brain will help us understand how decision-making goes wrong in people with conditions such as addiction, eating disorders, depression, and schizophrenia.
In another experiment, the monkeys saw the first option, then the other, before choosing. Delivering a higher current while the monkey was considering one option disrupted the computation of value taking place at that time, making the monkey more likely to choose whichever option was not disrupted. This result indicates that values computed in the orbitofrontal cortex are a necessary part of making a choice.
"When it comes to this kind of choice, the monkey brain and the human brain appear very similar," Padoa-Schioppa said. "We think that this same neural circuit underlies all sorts of choices people make, such as between different dishes on a restaurant menu, financial investments, or candidates in an election. Even major life decisions like which career to choose or whom to marry probably utilize this circuit. Every time a choice is based on subjective preferences, this neural circuit is responsible for it."
Source: Eurekalert