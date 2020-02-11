Lack Of Sleep Could Make Cocaine More Rewarding

Insomnia can increase the rewarding properties of cocaine, as per the study in eNeuro.



Poor sleep and cocaine use go hand-in-hand. Both acute and chronic cocaine use disrupts sleep, and sleep disturbances can increase the likelihood of relapse. But it's unclear how sleep deprivation contributes to cocaine addiction.



The orexin system, which influences motivated and addictive behaviors through the peptide orexin, may underly the relationship: orexin activity increases during sleep deprivation, and blocking orexin receptors reduces reward-seeking.



‘Blocking the orexin system reduced the increased cocaine preference driven by sleep deprivation.’

They also formed a stronger preference for a standard cocaine dose, indicating an increase in the amount of reward cocaine provided. Blocking the orexin system reduced the increased cocaine preference driven by sleep deprivation.



Source: Eurekalert



