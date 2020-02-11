Nerve Cells Aid in Pancreatic Cancer Cell Growth

Researchers from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the Department of Radiation Oncology at NYU Langone Health, and Perlmutter Cancer Center conducted the study in one of the most aggressive forms of pancreatic cancer called pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). It has a five-year survival rate below 10 percent.This type of tumor causes dense tissue growth that presses on blood vessels, reducing the supply of blood-borne nutrients like serine. This amino acid is used as a building block for proteins and is required for cancer cells to multiply.says corresponding author Alec Kimmelman, MD, PhD, the Anita Steckler and Joseph Steckler Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at NYU Langone.At the genetic level, pancreatic cancer cells that are starved of serine take advantage of the process by which messenger RNA (mRNA) strands, copies of DNA instructions, are translated into proteins.The research team found that serine-starved pancreatic cancer cells slow the rate at which two of the six serine codons (TCC and TCT), are translated into amino acid chains.Under serine-starved situations, the cancer cells minimize the production of certain proteins in order to preserve energy stores during starvation but continue to build stress-adaptive proteins like nerve growth factor (NGF).This is the first study to show that extensions of nerve cells called axons provide support to cancer cells by secreting serine in nutrient-deprived areas.In addition to using the drug LOXO-101, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating PDAC tumors, researchers also fed a serine-free diet to mice with PDAC tumors. The results showed a 50% reduction in the rate of tumor growth.The drug works by blocking the activation of a receptor protein on the surface of neurons that interact with nerve growth factor (also called TRK-A), thereby inhibiting neurons' ability to send their axons into tumors.When used in combination with a serine-free diet, the drug slowed the PDAC tumor growth by an additional 50 percent.said lead study author Robert Banh, a post-doctoral scholar in Kimmelman's lab.Source: Medindia