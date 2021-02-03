by Karishma Abhishek on  March 2, 2021 at 8:35 AM Research News
Urine Samples Detect MicroRNAs Biomarkers For Heart And Kidney Disease
MicroRNAs (miRNAs) measured in urine contribute as predictors of both heart and kidney health in children without the disease, as identified by researchers at Mount Sinai in an epidemiological study of Mexican children, published in the journal Epigenomics.

MicroRNAs are single-stranded RNA molecules which are resposnsible for regulating gene expression. They are readily explored in diagnosing various diseases at present.

"For the first time, we measured in healthy children the associations between urinary miRNAs and cardiorenal outcomes, including blood pressure, urinary sodium and potassium levels, and eGFR [estimated glomerular filtration rate, a measure of how well the kidneys are filtering or cleaning the blood]. These relationships represent an opportunity to develop novel biomarkers for early detection and treatment of kidney damage or dysfunction", says lead author Yuri Levin-Schwartz, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Environmental Medicine and Public Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.


The study team had extracted and measured microRNAs with a range of electrolyte biomarkers in urine from 88 Mexican children of ages 4 to 6 years. The prime indicators of renal function and heart health are sodium and potassium levels (electrolytes).

MicroRNAs as Biomarkers

Three of the multiple measured miRNAs showed increased expression with sodium concentration and 17 with the sodium-to-potassium ratio. It was also identified that several miRNAs associated with blood pressure, one of which (miR-27a-5p) was linked to both lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Poorer kidney function (with lower eGFR) was seen in another biomarker (miR-520e), that was assessed later in childhood. These findings provide noninvasive indicators of kidney and heart health, thereby help screen individuals who are at an increased risk of kidney dysfunction and cardiac diseases.

The study suggests that these urinary biomarkers may be a useful diagnostic tool for newborns, especially premature infants, who are at greater risk for kidney dysfunction than those carried to full term.

The team further plans for additional study to explore the role of miRNAs as biomarkers in various diseases and different populations.

"So many children around the world are at risk of developing cardiorenal problems which can impact their health throughout their lives. Assessment of microRNA expression on a targeted scale could present valuable opportunities to detect and intervene with kidney disease before it can progress. That's why we're so encouraged by our team's work in this vital field", says Dr. Sanders, Director of the Environmental Nephrotoxicology Laboratory at Mount Sinai.

Source: Medindia

