by Karishma Abhishek on  March 2, 2021 at 8:00 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Curcumin Effect Explored In Amyloidosis
Amyloidosis is a group of diseases, that is characterized by abnormal aggregation and deposition of proteins, known as amyloid fibrils in various tissues and organs, such as Alzheimer's disease, immunoglobulin light chain amyloidosis.

Earlier studies have revealed the role of curcumin in suppressing the aggregation and cytotoxicity of several amyloid proteins in vitro, such as amyloid ß (Aß), α-synuclein, transthyretin, and prion protein. The inhibition of Aß fibrils deposition by curcumin is also seen in the mouse model of Alzheimer's disease.

Curcumin - a polyphenol compound produced by plants of the Curcuma longa species has several properties like anti-oxidation, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and anti-amyloid properties. But the exact mechanism driving these action are not clear.


Although the link between lipid metabolism and the development of amyloidosis remains unclear, the high-fat diet supplement is also said to aggravate a variety of amyloid deposition including Aß in Alzheimer's disease.

Molecular Pathways in the Pathogenesis of Amyloidosis

The study team at Shinshu University explored the amyloid deposition and molecular changes in a mouse model of amyloid apolipoprotein A-II (AApoAII) amyloidosis, in which mice were fed a curcumin-supplemented diet.

It was observed that curcumin intake elevated ApoA-II and HDL-cholesterol concentration in plasma by activating the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha (PPARα) signaling pathway, resulting in increased AApoAII amyloid deposition and peroxisome proliferation.

The study thus verified the novel agonistic effect of curcumin on an important transcription factor for lipid metabolism - PPARα. This spotlights the understanding of promising molecular targets in the mechanism of amyloidogenesis and may add to the development of amyloidosis treatment and other metabolic disorders.

The role of curcumin as a PPARα/γ dual activator may influence the expression levels of proteins involved in amyloid deposition and other metabolism functions in a complex manner and provide an opportunity to reexamine the mechanism of the physiological impacts of curcumin.

The team is set to find the role of curcumin in activating the PPARα signaling pathway in vitro and confirm the molecular pathways involved in the pathogenesis of amyloidosis in vivo. This may help develop effective therapeutic or preventive methods against the development of amyloidosis for various metabolic diseases.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Turmeric
Turmeric spice is known for its medicinal value. The active ingredient in turmeric is called curcumin. Curcumin possesses antibiotic, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant benefits.
READ MORE
Curcumin of Haldi Helps in Nano-based Drug Delivery
Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT-M) and Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science in Kolkata have developed a new way by which curcumin, the medicinal chemical present in turmeric, can be incorporated into drug ...
READ MORE
Why You Should Start Drinking Turmeric (Golden) Milk Right Away
Turmeric is an age-old herb which has medicinal properties. Turmeric added to milk offers a wide range of benefits.
READ MORE
Top 6 Benefits of Turmeric Extract for Diabetics
Learn the basics about diabetes and how to bring it under control with turmeric, an highly beneficial and easily available ingredient in our kitchen.
READ MORE
Amyloidosis
Amyloidosis is a rare disease due to build up of abnormal proteins called amyloid in different tissues and organs of the body causing damage to the structure and affecting their normal functioning.
READ MORE
Polyarthritis
Polyarthritis refers to pain in four or more joints simultaneously due to various causes ranging from infection to autoimmune cause. It may be acute or chronic lasting over six weeks. Treatment aims to reduce pain and inflammation
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

TurmericWhy You Should Start Drinking Turmeric (Golden) Milk Right AwayTop 6 Benefits of Turmeric Extract for DiabeticsPolyarthritisAmyloidosis