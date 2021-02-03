Curcumin Effect Explored In Amyloidosis

Amyloidosis is a group of diseases, that is characterized by abnormal aggregation and deposition of proteins, known as amyloid fibrils in various tissues and organs, such as Alzheimer's disease, immunoglobulin light chain amyloidosis.



Earlier studies have revealed the role of curcumin in suppressing the aggregation and cytotoxicity of several amyloid proteins in vitro, such as amyloid ß (Aß), α-synuclein, transthyretin, and prion protein. The inhibition of Aß fibrils deposition by curcumin is also seen in the mouse model of Alzheimer's disease.

‘Role of curcumin in activating the lipid metabolism (PPARα signaling) pathway allows a better understanding of the molecular pathways involved in the pathogenesis of amyloidosis. This may help develop effective therapeutic or preventive methods against the development of amyloidosis for various metabolic diseases and also Alzheimer’s disease.’





Molecular Pathways in the Pathogenesis of Amyloidosis



The study team at Shinshu University explored the amyloid deposition and molecular changes in a mouse model of amyloid apolipoprotein A-II (AApoAII) amyloidosis, in which mice were fed a curcumin-supplemented diet.



It was observed that curcumin intake elevated ApoA-II and HDL-cholesterol concentration in plasma by activating the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha (PPARα) signaling pathway, resulting in increased AApoAII amyloid deposition and peroxisome proliferation.



The study thus verified the novel agonistic effect of curcumin on an important transcription factor for lipid metabolism - PPARα. This spotlights the understanding of promising molecular targets in the mechanism of amyloidogenesis and may add to the development of amyloidosis treatment and other metabolic disorders.



The role of curcumin as a PPARα/γ dual activator may influence the expression levels of proteins involved in amyloid deposition and other metabolism functions in a complex manner and provide an opportunity to reexamine the mechanism of the physiological impacts of curcumin.



The team is set to find the role of curcumin in activating the PPARα signaling pathway in vitro and confirm the molecular pathways involved in the pathogenesis of amyloidosis in vivo. This may help develop effective therapeutic or preventive methods against the development of amyloidosis for various metabolic diseases.



