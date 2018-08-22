medindia
Urgent Demand for Baby Food in Kerala Relief Camps: Minister Tells Food Industries

by Iswarya on  August 22, 2018 at 9:51 AM Indian Health News
Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, held a meeting with representatives of food industry and told them about the urgent demand for baby food in Kerala relief camps.
Badal held a meeting with industry leaders on Monday to plan a strategy for assistance for the flood-affected people in Kerala.

The meeting was attended by representatives from ITC, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, MTR, Nestle, Britannia, and Marico.

"It is time to work as a cohesive unit and make a coordinated effort to help the people of Kerala, instead of separate entities making individual efforts," an official release quoted Badal as saying.

The contribution from the industry includes packaged drinking water, biscuits, buns, Maggi, packed juices, oats, chocolate bars, sanitary products, milk powder, and wheat products.

Source: IANS

