India Monitors Human Metapneumovirus Cases; No Unusual Surge Reported

India monitors human metapneumovirus cases, but no unusual surge reported. Authorities remain vigilant, ensuring timely response and public health safety.

What is HMPV



‘Is there a new #respiratoryvirus we should be worried about? Indian states are being urged to increase awareness and surveillance for respiratory illnesses, including #HMPV. ’

The Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), present globally since 2001, has not shown an unusual rise in India, according to data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). From January 6 to January 29, 2025, 59 cases have been reported across 11 States/UTs. ( )Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that causes symptoms similar to the common cold, including cough, fever, nasal congestion, sore throat, and shortness of breath. In severe cases, particularly in young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems, it can lead to bronchitis or pneumonia.Diagnosis is typically made through laboratory tests such as PCR (polymerase chain reaction) or antigen detection from respiratory samples. There is no specific antiviral treatment for HMPV; management focuses on relieving symptoms with rest, fluids, fever reducers, and, in severe cases, oxygen therapy or hospitalization for respiratory support. Preventive measures include hand hygiene, avoiding close contact with infected individuals, and maintaining good respiratory hygiene.The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has implemented strict monitoring and public awareness measures. The Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (PHEOC) at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been active since January 6, issuing daily reports. States/UTs have been instructed to remain vigilant, send respiratory samples for testing, and enhance public education on preventive measures like hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.A nationwide preparedness drill confirmed that the healthcare system is equipped to handle seasonal respiratory illnesses.Multiple high-level meetings with health officials and experts have been conducted to review the situation. The Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, provided this update in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.Source-Medindia