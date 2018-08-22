medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Tips to Choose Rakhi Gift Within Your Budget

by Iswarya on  August 22, 2018 at 10:34 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

With only a week left for Raksha Bandhan, you all must be thinking hard to find a unique gift for your sibling. Coming up with a perfect gift idea every year is a very difficult task, especially if you are running short on your budget but not anymore.
Tips to Choose Rakhi Gift Within Your Budget
Tips to Choose Rakhi Gift Within Your Budget

Myna Batavia, founder, Green Carpet, shares a few tips that will help you choose budget-friendly gift this Rakhi:

Potted houseplants: Houseplants make a great Rakhi gift as they show how much thought you have put in while choosing them. Also, houseplants have a magical way to brighten up homes and workspaces. Apart from decorative purposes, houseplants offer many benefits like improving the air quality and bringing down the stress level. From aloe vera to lavender, your choices are plenty. Make sure to choose a good quality pot and tie a ribbon around it before handing it to your sibling.

Customised coffee mugs: Coffee mugs never go out of fashion as a Rakhi gift. Make your sibling feel special with a customized coffee mug this year. You can either go for coffee mugs with quotes that aptly describe your sibling or the ones with their zodiac signs.

Funky journals: Regardless of whether your sibling is an aspiring writer or not, you can always gift them a journal. You can pick a memory journal if your sibling likes to pen down her thoughts on paper. For wanderers, a travel journal is a better-suited option. With just a little effort, you will find journals with quirky designs, bold colours, and pattern.
Sulagna Kapoor, co-founder, Gopursu.com, has also suggested some tips:

Bags: From clutches to handbags, bags have always been a must-have possession for fashionistas. Instead of gifting synthetic bags, gift your sister an elegant, silk tote bag that is both useful and beautiful at the same time. Baguette and satchel bags are also currently taking the fashion world by storm. Make sure to do your research first before picking a bag for your sister. If she is a working woman, gift her bag that is large enough to hold all her essentials.

Scarves: Scarves are a timeless wardrobe accessory as they can transform even the most boring outfit into an eye-catching one. Since the floral trend is still going strong, you can play safe by gifting a floral printed scarf. If your sister has a bold sense of fashion, pick a scarf with an animal print. Headscarves are also a great choice since they are in vogue right now.

Junk jewellery: Junk jewellery can be a great pick for Rakhi. Junk jewelry can be paired with both western and ethnic outfits. You can pick neckpieces, rings, anklets, and bracelets in different sizes and designs. If your sister has a flair for fashion, she will definitely cherish the gift.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Related Links

Gift Personalized Goodies For Your Valentine On The Special Day Of Love

Gift Personalized Goodies For Your Valentine On The Special Day Of Love

Valentines day is just around the corner now, a majority of people are choosing a better way to show how much a person means to them by gifting them personalized goodies.

Gift 'Good Health' to Family, Friends This Valentine's Day

Gift 'Good Health' to Family, Friends This Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, you can gift a host of medical procedures, tests and packages, available in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Surat at heavy discounts.

Give the Gift of Relaxation to Your Happy Feet

Give the Gift of Relaxation to Your Happy Feet

Simal Soin, Aesthetic Wellness expert and Sudheendra Udbalker, Consultant Dermatologist at Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru, have listed ways to have happy feet.

Splurging On Material Things Can Actually Make You More Happy!

Splurging On Material Things Can Actually Make You More Happy!

The decision of whether to buy a material thing or a life experience may boil down to what kind of happiness one desires.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Osteolysis

Osteolysis

Osteolysis refers to breaking down of bone tissue. Bone loss occurs due to resorption of bone by ...

 Patisiran - Drug Information

Patisiran - Drug Information

Patisiran injection, recently approved by FDA to treat polyneuropathy, a disease that causes ...

 Dysgraphia / Writing Disorder

Dysgraphia / Writing Disorder

Dysgraphia or disorder of written expression is a childhood learning disorder marked by poor ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive