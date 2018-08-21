Mumbai sends a team of 81 doctors with medical relief supplies to help the flood victims in Kerala, revealed an official.



The team comprises 55 doctors from Sir J.J. Hospital, Mumbai and 26 from Sassoon Hospital (Pune), said Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan.

Kerala Floods: Maharashtra Sends Medical Assistance

‘Through efforts of various organisations coordinated by the Maharashtra government, another five tonnes of relief supplies including food packs, milk powder, blankets, bedsheets, clothes, soaps and sanitary napkins will be sent. ’

They will join other medical teams from across the state who are serving the people of Kerala amidst apprehensions of outbreak of diseases as the flood waters start receding.This is in addition to over 30 tonne already sent during the past two days besides a cash donation of Rs 20 crore from the state government.Navi Mumbai's Kerala Bhavan has collected 200 tonnes of materials of which 150 tonne has been dispatched through Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and RoRo vessels.A group of 20 persons from Saudi Arabia landed in Mumbai as the Kochi Airport is still closed and they have been given shelter in Kerala Bhavan.A charity show with top Keralite artistes and others in Bollywood is being planned soon after monsoon to raise funds specifically for the poor and displaced flood victims to be handed over to Kerala CM's Distress Relief Fund, Menon said.Several hundred of members of Azad Hawkers Union, Mira Road (Thane) led by the president Dayashankar Singh, have donated voluntarily over one tonne of relief materials which will be dispatched to Kerala through the Ayappa Swami Temple Trust here.A large number of Mumbaikars are also contributing to various pick-up points started in Mumbai, suburbs and adjacent districts for relief materials for onward dispatch to Kerala.Source: IANS