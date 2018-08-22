medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

CEOs With Low Salary Tend To Engage More In Layoffs

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 22, 2018 at 9:45 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New research revealed that "underpaid" CEOs were four times more likely to announce a layoff. The research was carried out by a team at the Birmingham University, State University of New York.
CEOs With Low Salary Tend To Engage More In Layoffs
CEOs With Low Salary Tend To Engage More In Layoffs

"In terms of strategic decisions that a CEO can make that could lead to higher pay, layoffs are one of the easiest to do," said Scott Bentley, Assistant Professor of Strategy at Birmingham University's School of Management.

"Relative to other decisions such as mergers or acquisitions, layoffs typically don't need the approval of shareholders, the board or regulators, and they don't take years to do. Layoffs can be determined overnight," he added.

On an average, the researchers found that CEO pay generally increased in the year following a layoff when firm performance also improved.

The findings, published in the journal Personnel Psychology, highlighted the importance of corporate governance and aligning the interests of the CEO with shareholders and employees.

The team analysed data that included CEO pay and layoff announcements made by S&P 500 firms in the financial services, consumer staples and IT industries.

"In a way, CEOs are just like any other type of employee. They are going to compare their pay to those around them," Bentley said.

"The difference is that the average employee can't make strategic decisions for the company that influences their own pay, executives can," he noted.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

CEOs Laud Indian Prime Minister Modi for Creating Positive Environment Globally

CEOs Laud Indian Prime Minister Modi for Creating Positive Environment Globally

Welspun Group chairman B.K. Goenka asserted that with Modi's visit to China, the Indo-China relation will grow and the trade deficit will shrink.

Women CEOs are More Likely to be Fired Compared to Men

Women CEOs are More Likely to be Fired Compared to Men

A new survey by researchers found that women are forced out of chief executive positions more than a third of the time, while only a quarter of men in similar positions suffer the same fate.

CEOs and Lawyers Most Likely to be Psychopaths in Profession

CEOs and Lawyers Most Likely to be Psychopaths in Profession

The author of "The wisdom of psychopaths: what saints, spies and serial killers can teach us about success" has revealed the best positions for a psychopath, from CEOs to lawyers.

Increased Teen Suicide Attempts Due to Mass Layoffs

Increased Teen Suicide Attempts Due to Mass Layoffs

Increased suicide attempts and other suicide-related behaviours among some teenagers may be triggered by mass layoffs, says a new research from Duke University.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Osteolysis

Osteolysis

Osteolysis refers to breaking down of bone tissue. Bone loss occurs due to resorption of bone by ...

 Patisiran - Drug Information

Patisiran - Drug Information

Patisiran injection, recently approved by FDA to treat polyneuropathy, a disease that causes ...

 Dysgraphia / Writing Disorder

Dysgraphia / Writing Disorder

Dysgraphia or disorder of written expression is a childhood learning disorder marked by poor ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive