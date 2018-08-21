medindia
Floodwaters Subsiding: Kerala Government Tells NCMC

by Iswarya on  August 21, 2018 at 11:06 AM Environmental Health
Kerala government notified National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) that the floodwaters had started to subside as the rains had decreased.

The information was shared at an NCMC review meeting here the fifth since August 16 chaired by Cabinet Secretary P.K. Sinha.
Floodwaters Subsiding: Kerala Government Tells NCMC

The Home Ministry said that Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose attended the meeting via video conference in which he said that "there has been less rainfall and floodwaters have started receding (in Kerala)."

The meeting, held to coordinate rescue and relief in Kerala, was attended by Secretaries of Defence, Health, Civil Aviation, Food Processing and Power Ministries, Chairman of Railway Board and senior officers of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The Consumer Affairs Department informed the NCMC that it had dispatched 100 metric tonnes of pulses on Monday.

The Health Ministry said it would airlift 52 metric tonnes of emergency medicines and another 20 metric tonnes of medicines by Monday night. The Ministry said that 20 metric tonnes of bleaching powder and one crore chlorine tablets would also be dispatched by Tuesday.

The Ministry said that 12 medical teams were put on standby and that no outbreak of epidemic disease has been reported so far.

"Equipment like electricity meters, coils, and transformers have been sent to Kerala to help restore power distribution networks. Power generation has reached 2,600, and no difficulty is envisaged on this score," the Power Ministry said.

The Telecom Department told NCMC members that it had operationalized helpline 1948 to trace missing persons and made operational 77,000 of the 85,000 telecom towers in the state.

"Of the 1,407 telephone exchanges, only 13 are non-functional. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has made available 12,000 kilolitres of kerosene. Adequate arrangements have been made for distribution of cooking gas cylinders. Adequate aviation fuel is also made available."

The Indian Railways said it has offered to supply drinking water and relief material free of cost.

"Adequate quantities of milk and milk powder have been made available by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Over 450 metric tonnes of cattle fodder has been dispatched. Two lots of veterinary medicines have also been sent," the NCMC was told.

The worst-ever torrential rains in Kerala in nearly 100 years have left around 370 persons dead and lakhs of others homeless.

Source: IANS

