Union Health Minister of India Launches 3 New Initiatives to Support Public Health Facilities

by Adeline Dorcas on Jul 1 2024 11:12 AM

J. P. Nadda, the Union Health Minister of India, unveils three new public health initiatives in Delhi - National Capital Region (NCR), in the presence of Ministers of State Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao and Anupriya Singh Patel.
The Union //Minister is set to launch a virtual National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) assessment for Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAM), a dashboard for Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) and spot food licence scheme for food vendors, the Health Ministry said in a statement.


Ayushman Bharat's Role in Indian Healthcare
India's primary healthcare initiative is driving substantial progress in healthcare services in rural areas.
National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS)

The virtual NQAS assessment for AAM sub-centres will represent a significant innovation in the quality assurance framework for public health facilities as a time and cost-saving measure. Through this system, the virtually assessed health AAM-sub centre will be conferred with the NQAS certificate.


Achievements and Challenges in Indian Healthcare: New Insights
India's reduced infant mortality is attributed to improved delivery practices, universal immunization, better sanitation, mid-day meals, and food fortification.

Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS)

The IPHS guidelines, introduced in 2007 and updated periodically with the latest update in 2022, set quality benchmarks for public health facilities from primary to secondary level healthcare facilities (1 Trusted Source
Indian Public Health Standards

Go to source).

To expedite this process, the ministry has developed a dashboard that will aid the national, state and district health institutions and health facilities in quickly monitoring compliance with respect to IPHS standards and taking action accordingly.


Food Safety and Compliance System (FoSCoS)

A new functionality for the instant issuance of licenses and registrations through the Food Safety and Compliance System (FoSCoS) will also be launched.

FoSCoS is a state-of-the-art, pan-India IT platform designed to address all food safety regulatory needs. This innovative system simplifies the licensing and registration processes, offering an enhanced user experience (2 Trusted Source
About FoSCoS

Go to source).

Source-IANS
