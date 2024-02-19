Ayushman Bharat's Role in Indian Healthcare

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)



'India's key healthcare endeavor — Ayushman Bharat, garners praise from experts for its substantial impact on healthcare provision and empowerment, notably in rural India.

Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare

Experts laud Ayushman Bharat, India's flagship healthcare initiative, for its substantial contributions to healthcare service enhancement and empowerment, especially in rural areas ().Launched in 2018, this initiative encompasses two primary components: The establishment of Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) and the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) -- a scheme that extends health insurance coverage for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.The HWCs ensure preventive and curative services with standardized quality at the lowest possible level, that is, sub-center.It also ensures the strengthening of sub-centers with manpower and supplies.PM-JAY, which provides insurance of Rs 5 lakh to people for health services, ensures equity-based reduction of Out Of Pocket expenditure of people.“These two initiatives are bringing people out of ill health and poverty trap cycle. However there is a need to augment the speed of implementation by district and state administrations," Dr. Harshal R Salve, Additional Professor, Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, told IANS.The HWCs areThis is particularly imperative in rural regions, where the accessibility of quality healthcare has historically been a formidable challenge."One of the biggest problems in the hinterlands for health care is affordability. Ayushman Bharat has empowered citizens who have started seeking health benefits at a very early stage and the fear of getting bankrupt because of expensive health care is no longer there,” Dr Rahul Bhargava, Principal Director of Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, told IANS.On Monday, the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya at an event lauded the achievements of the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and Ayushman Arogya Mandir scheme, which he said has not only saved the lives of crores of people but has also kept them from falling below the poverty line.“By providing family health insurance of Rs 5 lakh annually to 60 crore people of the country, free treatment for serious diseases has been provided. Under this scheme, today even the poor get their treatment in those hospitals where earlier only rich people used to get their treatment,” the minister said.“Till now, more than 6 crore people have received treatment under this scheme, due to which these poor people have saved more than Rs 1,12,500 crore,” he added.As of May 31, PM-JAY hasIn addition, the initiative has established over 1.2 million health and wellness centers, strategically positioned to furnish primary healthcare services to individuals residing in remote and rural locales.The recent interim budget raised the Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme allocation by 10 percent. In her interim Budget 2024, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set aside? 7,500 crore for PM-JAY.This is up from? 6,881 crore as per the revised estimate for 2023-24, and ? 7,200 as per the budgetary estimate for 2023-24.“This underscores the government's persistent dedication to enhancing healthcare accessibility for the entirety of the Indian populace. This supplementary funding is anticipated to fortify the implementation of the scheme and extend its outreach, particularly in rural regions,” Dr. Sabine Kapasi, Advisor, Public Health and Healthcare Services Strategist, UN Covid-19 Task Force told IANS.Moreover, Sitharaman also extended the Ayushman Bharat scheme to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers and helpers. There are around 20 lakh ASHA and Anganwadi workers in India.“This represents a significant stride toward augmenting its efficacy in rural areas,” Dr Kapasi said.“ASHA workers play a pivotal role in promoting healthcare awareness and facilitating access to healthcare services at the grassroots level. Their integration into the scheme is poised to ameliorate its outreach and impact, especially in remote rural communities,” she added.These positive advancements are expected to amplify further the scheme's reach and effectiveness, particularly within rural communities, the experts noted.Source-IANS