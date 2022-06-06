Telemedicine: ESanjeevani Integrated With Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Advertisement

Speaking about the significance of this integration, Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, NHA said: "ABDM aims to build digital highways to bridge the gaps in existing digital health solutions and stakeholders in India. The integration of eSanjeevani with ABDM is one such example where 22 crore ABHA holders can link and store their health records created via eSanjeevani directly in the health lockers of their choice."The users can also share their previously linked health records with the doctors on eSanjeevani making the entire consultation process paperless, he said.eSanjeevani service is available in two variants. The first one is eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) -- the Doctor-to-Doctor telemedicine service through which the beneficiaries visiting a HWC can virtually connect to doctors and specialists.The second variant, eSanjeevani OPD is serving patients across the country, connecting them directly to doctors from the comforts of their homes.Both versions have been integrated with ABDM platform.Source: IANS