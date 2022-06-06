Telemedicine: ESanjeevani Integrated With Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

eSanjeevani is the telemedicine service of the Union Health Ministry that has integrated with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), revealed the National Health Authority (NHA).
The integration allows the existing users of eSanjeevani to easily create an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) and use it to link and manage their existing health records like prescriptions and lab reports, among others.
The users will also be able to share their health records with doctors on eSanjeevani which will help in better clinical decision making and ensuring the continuum of care.
The users can also share their previously linked health records with the doctors on eSanjeevani making the entire consultation process paperless, he said.
eSanjeevani service is available in two variants. The first one is eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) -- the Doctor-to-Doctor telemedicine service through which the beneficiaries visiting a HWC can virtually connect to doctors and specialists.
The second variant, eSanjeevani OPD is serving patients across the country, connecting them directly to doctors from the comforts of their homes.
Both versions have been integrated with ABDM platform.
