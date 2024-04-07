Achievements and Challenges in Indian Healthcare: New Insights



‘Major health challenges in India include prevalent non-communicable diseases like cardiovascular issues, #diabetes, #obesity, and #hypertension, alongside rising respiratory infections and malnutrition. #worldhealthday ’

Common Risk Factors in India

Eradication of Polio - (https://pib.gov.in/Pressreleaseshare.aspx?PRID=1542730)

In recent years, India has successfully eradicated polio ( ) and made strides in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates. However, the nation still grapples with the formidable challenges posed by non-communicable diseases, respiratory illnesses, and mental health issues.World Health Day is marked every year on April 7. This year's theme 'My Health, My Right’ focuses on equal access to quality health care.and bronchial asthma are on another spectrum," added Ajay Agarwal, Director-Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Noida.Common risk factors contributing to many of these include poor diet, physical inactivity, smoking, alcohol consumption, environmental pollution and economic disparities. The experts also lamented the paucity of healthcare facilities, access to quality healthcare, regional disparities and inadequate awareness that contribute to these challenges.Rajeev Gupta, Director - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, noted a"To address these challenges, India urgently needs to increase its budgetary allocation for healthcare," Gupta told IANS. On the other hand, the experts noted that "the past decade has brought remarkable changes to India's healthcare landscape", with an increase in life expectancy, polio eradication, and most recently eliminated filariasis or Kala-azar."India has made significant progress in reducing infant mortality through improved delivery practices, universal immunization, better sanitation, mid-day meals and food fortification. "However, there's still room for improvement. The increasing use of artificial intelligence and digital health technologies holds promise for further enhancing public health," Dr Gupta added.Source-IANS