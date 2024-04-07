About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Achievements and Challenges in Indian Healthcare: New Insights

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 7 2024 8:05 PM

In recent years, India has successfully eradicated polio () and made strides in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates. However, the nation still grapples with the formidable challenges posed by non-communicable diseases, respiratory illnesses, and mental health issues.
World Health Day is marked every year on April 7. This year's theme 'My Health, My Right’ focuses on equal access to quality health care.

My Health, My Right: Celebrating World Health Day
World Health Day is an annual event on April 7th to raise awareness about global health issues and promote well-being worldwide.
Diseases both infective like tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis etc. are in abundance and non-infective like diabetes with its complications, heart diseases, lung diseases like Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and bronchial asthma are on another spectrum," added Ajay Agarwal, Director-Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Noida.

Common Risk Factors in India

Common risk factors contributing to many of these include poor diet, physical inactivity, smoking, alcohol consumption, environmental pollution and economic disparities. The experts also lamented the paucity of healthcare facilities, access to quality healthcare, regional disparities and inadequate awareness that contribute to these challenges.

Rajeev Gupta, Director - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, noted a significant burden of infectious diseases in the country, which include HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, vector-borne diseases like dengue fever and encephalitis, and gastrointestinal and liver diseases.

"To address these challenges, India urgently needs to increase its budgetary allocation for healthcare," Gupta told IANS. On the other hand, the experts noted that "the past decade has brought remarkable changes to India's healthcare landscape", with an increase in life expectancy, polio eradication, and most recently eliminated filariasis or Kala-azar.

A Decade of Triumph: India's Polio-Free Journey
India's victory over polio inspires global eradication efforts. Learn how collective action and innovation paved the way.
"India has made significant progress in reducing infant mortality through improved delivery practices, universal immunization, better sanitation, mid-day meals and food fortification. "However, there's still room for improvement. The increasing use of artificial intelligence and digital health technologies holds promise for further enhancing public health," Dr Gupta added.

Source-IANS
Why is Infant Mortality Rate High in India Despite Higher Institutional Deliveries -NFHS-5 Fails to Explain
In spite of India recording 88.6% of institutional deliveries in NFHS 5, IMR still is at 32 per 1,000 live births.
One Health Approach Prevents Future Zoonotic Outbreaks
World Health Day 2024: Recent responses to Covid-19 and Nipah outbreaks illustrate the country's improving ability to manage infectious diseases.


Latest Indian Health News
