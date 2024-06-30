About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Pakistan Launches Anti-Polio Campaign

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 30 2024 11:48 PM

Pakistan Launches Anti-Polio Campaign
In Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, a polio vaccination campaign has been initiated with the aim of vaccinating nearly 1.3 million children. (1 Trusted Source
Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme

Go to source)
Around 9,921 teams have been formed to vaccinate children under the age of five and about 15,000 security personnel will be deployed to protect the polio teams, according to the center.

Poliomyelitis
Poliomyelitis
Polio is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It results in paralysis and generally affects people of all age groups, children being more susceptible

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Polio-Free Initiative

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister of KP Ali Amin Gandapur said on Friday that the country has been focusing on making Pakistan and KP province polio-free, highlighting that no case of polio has been reported so far this year in the province, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that eliminating the polio virus is also among the top priorities of the Pakistani government, adding that all sections of the society needed to play their individual and collective role in ridding the province of the poliovirus.

The Minister said that frontline polio workers are heroes, and parents as well as guardians should fully support door-to-door polio work.

Post-Polio Syndrome
Post-Polio Syndrome
Post polio syndrome occurs a long time after an early attack of poliomyelitis virus. Gradual progressive weakening in muscles, fatigue, joint pain and a decrease in the size of muscles are key symptoms.
Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan reported the sixth polio case of this year after the virus was found in a child in southwest Balochistan province, according to the Health Ministry.

Reference:
  1. Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme - (https://www.endpolio.com.pk/)
Source-IANS
Quiz on Polio
Quiz on Polio
Polio was one of the dreaded diseases that left its victims paralyzed and disabled for life. Test your knowledge on this condition, which hopefully will soon be history! ...
Pakistan Confirms Fifth Polio Case of 2024
Pakistan Confirms Fifth Polio Case of 2024
Pakistan has confirmed its fifth polio case of 2024, involving a child who succumbed to the disease. The Health Ministry emphasizes the need for vaccination.

Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement