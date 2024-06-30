Potential Tuberculosis Vaccine for All Ages Discovered

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

A modified BCG with depletion of enzymes associated with peptidogly



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Apart from its use against #tuberculosis, the #BCGvaccine has also shown some effectiveness in treating #bladdercancer’

BCG Vaccine: New Insights

Advertisement

Advertisement

A modified BCG with depletion of enzymes associated with peptidogly - (https://elifesciences.org/articles/89157)

Tuberculosis (TB) remains the leading cause of death from infectious disease globally, with South Africa experiencing one of the highest incidence rates worldwide. Although the BCG vaccine, widely administered to infants, provides some protection against TB, no vaccine has demonstrated lasting effectiveness against the disease besides BCG. (Professor Kana, Head of the School of Pathology at Wits University and former director of the Centre of Excellence for Biomedical TB Research, contributed to a pioneering study aimed at enhancing the BCG vaccine's efficacy in controlling Mycobacterium tuberculosis growth.Mice injected with the edited BCG vaccine had less M. tuberculosis growth in their lungs than mice that received the original vaccine.“We can now offer a new candidate vaccine in the fight against this deadly disease," says Kana. "The work also demonstrates that gene editing is a powerful way to develop vaccines. This is particularly important for researchers working on vaccine development."The BCG vaccine is given to children around the time of birth and is effective at preventing TB disease.However, BCG does not protect teenagers and adults and has not been effective at eradicating TB.This has spurred the need to develop novel TB vaccine candidates to replace or boost BCG.“We also see that the BCG can evade the immune system and that this reduces its efficacy as a vaccine,” says Kana.He noted that the importance of vaccines cannot be overstated.When humans get sick, their body's defence system spots particular signs, called PAMPs (pathogen-associated molecular patterns), on the outside of bacteria, viruses, or other harmful germs.This helps the body tell the difference between invaders and its own cells and then starts fighting the infection.Vaccines work by looking like germs, so that they can start the first defence without making a person sick.Kana has lamented the funding gap in developing tools to eliminate TB – a disease which dates back over 9000 years.“Until recently, our diagnostic approaches were a century old. With some novel vaccine candidates in the pipeline, we can finally begin to adequately address this devastating illness.”Source-Eurekalert