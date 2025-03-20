From Delays to Diagnoses - How RITA-T Helps Detect Autism Sooner

Rapid Interactive Screening Test for Autism in Toddlers (RITA-T) screening tool is reducing wait times, and reaching underserved communities.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Autism Spectrum Disorder



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

A faster autism screening tool is changing lives! #autismscreening #RITA-T #earlydiagnosis #autismawareness #childdevelopment #communityhealth #medindia’

A faster autism screening tool is changing lives! #autismscreening #RITA-T #earlydiagnosis #autismawareness #childdevelopment #communityhealth #medindia’

Advertisement

Power of (RITA-T) in Autism Screening

Advertisement

Faster Diagnosis, Better Access

Advertisement

Future of Autism Screening

Autism Spectrum Disorder - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK525976/)