Rapid Interactive Screening Test for Autism in Toddlers (RITA-T) screening tool is reducing wait times, and reaching underserved communities.
Early autism diagnosis can transform a child's future. The RITA-T stands for Rapid Interactive Screening Test for Autism in Toddlers . Its a brief, interactive tool that evaluates social engagement, joint attention, and interaction response—all developmental skills that are frequently delayed in autism (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Autism Spectrum Disorder
Go to source).
Power of (RITA-T) in Autism ScreeningA new study by Kennedy Krieger Institute’s CASSI (Center for Autism Services, Science and Innovation )shows that the Rapid Interactive Screening Test for Autism in Toddlers (RITA-T) screening tool helps diagnose autism faster, especially in underserved communities. Unlike traditional methods that rely on parent questionnaires.
Rapid Interactive Screening Test for Autism in Toddlers (RITA-T) uses direct observation to assess key developmental skills. This makes early autism detection easier for families facing barriers to care, including those in rural areas and non-English-speaking communities.
Faster Diagnosis, Better Accesschildren screened with Rapid Interactive Screening Test for Autism in Toddlers (RITA-T) were diagnosed 67 days earlier than those using traditional methods. It helped identify more children from low-income communities and reached families in rural areas with fewer resources. (RITA-T) is quick, taking less than 20 minutes, and connects families to specialists faster, ensuring early intervention for better outcomes.
Future of Autism ScreeningDr. Choueiri highlights Rapid Interactive Screening Test for Autism in Toddlers (RITA-T) as an effective tool for early autism detection. Researchers at Kennedy Krieger Institute urge wider use of this model to reduce disparities and ensure faster diagnoses. Training programs are already in place in Maryland, with plans to expand to more communities and states.
Reference:
Source-Kennedy Krieger Institute