About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

From Delays to Diagnoses - How RITA-T Helps Detect Autism Sooner

by Dr. Leena M on Mar 20 2025 12:24 PM

Rapid Interactive Screening Test for Autism in Toddlers (RITA-T) screening tool is reducing wait times, and reaching underserved communities.

From Delays to Diagnoses - How RITA-T Helps Detect Autism Sooner
Early autism diagnosis can transform a child's future. The RITA-T stands for Rapid Interactive Screening Test for Autism in Toddlers . Its a brief, interactive tool that evaluates social engagement, joint attention, and interaction response—all developmental skills that are frequently delayed in autism (1 Trusted Source
Autism Spectrum Disorder

Go to source).

Autism Therapies Might Not Show Differences in Outcomes: Study
Autism Therapies Might Not Show Differences in Outcomes: Study
Autism Spectrum Disorder is a complex developmental condition that involves persistent challenges in social interaction, speech, and nonverbal communication among kids. A recent study explored the differences in clinical outcomes by comparing two ...
Advertisement

Power of (RITA-T) in Autism Screening

A new study by Kennedy Krieger Institute’s CASSI (Center for Autism Services, Science and Innovation )shows that the Rapid Interactive Screening Test for Autism in Toddlers (RITA-T) screening tool helps diagnose autism faster, especially in underserved communities. Unlike traditional methods that rely on parent questionnaires.

Rapid Interactive Screening Test for Autism in Toddlers (RITA-T) uses direct observation to assess key developmental skills. This makes early autism detection easier for families facing barriers to care, including those in rural areas and non-English-speaking communities.


Advertisement
Severity of Autism: Brain Overgrowth in Fetus Determines Its Extent!
Severity of Autism: Brain Overgrowth in Fetus Determines Its Extent!
Study reveals Autism is caused due to brain overgrowth in fetus and this can be detected in the first trimester during pregnancy.

Faster Diagnosis, Better Access

children screened with Rapid Interactive Screening Test for Autism in Toddlers (RITA-T) were diagnosed 67 days earlier than those using traditional methods. It helped identify more children from low-income communities and reached families in rural areas with fewer resources. (RITA-T) is quick, taking less than 20 minutes, and connects families to specialists faster, ensuring early intervention for better outcomes.


Advertisement
Early Therapy for Babies with Autism Enhances Social Interactivity
Early Therapy for Babies with Autism Enhances Social Interactivity
Clinical autism diagnosis done annually can significantly be cut down by providing early therapy for babies to boost their social engaging abilities.

Future of Autism Screening

Dr. Choueiri highlights Rapid Interactive Screening Test for Autism in Toddlers (RITA-T) as an effective tool for early autism detection. Researchers at Kennedy Krieger Institute urge wider use of this model to reduce disparities and ensure faster diagnoses. Training programs are already in place in Maryland, with plans to expand to more communities and states.

Reference:
  1. Autism Spectrum Disorder - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK525976/)

Source-Kennedy Krieger Institute
Watching How A Child Reacts To Cartoons May Help Spot Autism
Watching How A Child Reacts To Cartoons May Help Spot Autism
According to a new research, watching how a tot reacts to cartoons could help spot autism.

Recommended Readings
Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional