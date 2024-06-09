About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Pakistan Confirms Fifth Polio Case of 2024

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 9 2024 7:07 PM

The Pakistani Health Ministry reported that a child in Quetta city, located in the southwest Balochistan province, has been paralyzed and subsequently died, marking the fifth polio case in the country so far this year. ()
The affected two-year-old child developed an onset of paralysis on April 29 in his legs, the Ministry said on Saturday in a statement, adding that "he became progressively ill with weakness spreading to his arms, and unfortunately passed away in a hospital in the southern port city of Karachi a few weeks later".

Poliomyelitis
Poliomyelitis
Polio is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It results in paralysis and generally affects people of all age groups, children being more susceptible

Wild Poliovirus Type 1 Confirmed in Samples from Family Members in Quetta

The samples taken from him, his brother, and his cousin, who live in the same house, confirmed the presence of wild poliovirus type 1, said the statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report. The virus isolated from the samples belongs to the imported YB3A cluster of WPV1, it added.

The government is focusing its efforts on closing the outbreak and enhancing polio vaccine and routine vaccination coverage rates in the province to ensure strengthened immunity for children, the Ministry said.

More than 50 environmental samples have tested positive for poliovirus this year in Balochistan, including 21 from the provincial capital Quetta alone, according to the statement.

Post-Polio Syndrome
Post-Polio Syndrome
Post polio syndrome occurs a long time after an early attack of poliomyelitis virus. Gradual progressive weakening in muscles, fatigue, joint pain and a decrease in the size of muscles are key symptoms.
In 2024, four cases were detected from Balochistan while the other one came from the southern Sindh province.

Reference:
  1. Country: Pakistan - (https://polioeradication.org/countries/pakistan/)
Source-IANS
