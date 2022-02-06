About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Tired Mosquitoes Would Rather Catch Up on Sleep Than Bite You: Study

by Hannah Joy on June 2, 2022 at 5:19 PM
Font : A-A+

Tired Mosquitoes Would Rather Catch Up on Sleep Than Bite You: Study

Mosquitoes whose sleep is disrupted tend to catch up on their sleep rather than look for food the next day, reveal researchers at the University of Cincinnati.

The research demonstrates how vital this biological function is even among insects.

CRISPR Tools to Cut Down Disease Spread by Culex Mosquitoes

CRISPR Tools to Cut Down Disease Spread by Culex Mosquitoes


Culex mosquitoes act as a vehicle of transmission for roundworms that cause filariasis. Researchers developed new CRISPR tools to control disease transmission by these mosquitoes.
Advertisement


"It was a bit surprising. Sleep-deprived or not, a blood meal should appeal to them," UC doctoral student and study lead author Oluwaseun Ajayi said.

The study was published online in the Journal of Experimental Biology.

The phenomenon of catching up on missed sleep, called sleep rebound, has been observed in other animals such as honeybees, fruit flies and people.
Yellow Fever Mosquitoes are Inhibited by Plant Compounds

Yellow Fever Mosquitoes are Inhibited by Plant Compounds


Researchers have revealed that particular plant compounds inhibit an enzyme involved in the formation of a key insect hormone in the yellow fever mosquito.
Advertisement

Biologists in UC's College of Arts and Sciences and Virginia Tech's Department of Biochemistry spent more than a year developing protocols to study mosquito sleep. While observations can affect the outcome of virtually any experiment — a phenomenon called the observer effect — UC biologist Joshua Benoit said this was especially true when studying mosquito sleep.

Mosquitoes are able to sense people through their body heat, odors, movement, vibrations and the carbon dioxide they exhale from their lungs and emit from their skin.

"It's really hard to quantify sleep in mosquitoes when, as soon as you walk in the room, you've considered their Thanksgiving dinner," Benoit said.

So researchers set up the experiment in a quiet part of Crosley Tower on UC's Uptown campus, where the mosquitoes were separated from passersby by multiple rooms within rooms. Researchers set up cameras and infrared sensors that could record when the mosquitoes were moving without disturbing them.

Mosquitoes in the lab sleep a lot — between 16 and 19 hours a day depending on the species and the stimulation around them.

Recognizing a sleeping mosquito takes some skill. When they're not looking for food, mosquitoes perch for long periods of time to conserve energy. But researchers discovered a subtle telltale sign the mosquitoes were asleep.

"When mosquitoes enter a sleep-like state, their hind legs droop and their body comes closer to the surface," Ajayi said.

Virginia Tech researcher and study co-author Clément Vinauger used video observations to document this behavior in several mosquito species.

The experiment examined three species of mosquitoes, each responsible for transmitting disease to people: Aedes aegypti, a "day biter," Culex pipiens, which seeks a meal at dusk; and Anopheles stephensi, which is most active at night.

Researchers studied the mosquitoes' sleep and feeding behavior for about a week after they were acclimatized to their new experimental habitat. In a second experiment, researchers subjected them to sleep deprivation during their normal bedtime by vibrating their enclosures at regular intervals during the day or night.

While more than 75% of mosquitoes that were not subjected to sleep deprivation sought a blood meal, less than one-quarter of them had any interest in food after a sleepless night. This represented a 54% decrease in the propensity to feed among sleep-deprived mosquitoes.

"What's surprising to me is that as much as mosquitoes need blood to produce eggs, they will give it up to recover the sleep they lost," Benoit said. "They might not be aroused as much because of the need to catch up on sleep."

The overtired mosquitoes also were less likely to land on a host in both laboratory and field settings, suggesting that the same behaviors would occur in natural settings like your backyard.

Lucas Gleitz participated in the research project as a UC undergraduate biology student. After graduation this year, he plans to attend medical school.

The study's findings were relatable given the sleepless nights most college students endure.

"As a college student, we joke that we eat sleep for dinner," Gleitz said.

Sleep is tied to immune and restorative functions such as tissue repair and protein synthesis, Gleitz said. Research has also demonstrated how important sleep is to memory and brain function.

"We learned that sleep is a very crucial aspect of living organisms. Those internal clocks keep running, even for mosquitoes," he said.

Mosquitoes cause more human suffering than any other animal, according to the World Health Organization. Malaria alone kills more than 400,000 people annually. And mosquitoes carry pathogens for other deadly diseases such as dengue and yellow fever.

By understanding the mosquitoes' circadian rhythms, researchers hope to find better ways to prevent infection.

"It's important to understand their sleep dynamics — when they feed and when they sleep," Benoit said.



Source: Eurekalert
Kolkata Municipal Corporation to Use a Drone to Search and Kill Mosquitoes

Kolkata Municipal Corporation to Use a Drone to Search and Kill Mosquitoes


Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has procured a drone to search and kill mosquito larvae for preventing the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.
Advertisement

Malaria Prevention: New Barrier Bednet can Kill Deadly Mosquitoes More Efficiently

Malaria Prevention: New Barrier Bednet can Kill Deadly Mosquitoes More Efficiently


Mosquito Nets: Barrier Bednet can kill insecticide resistant mosquitoes and keep deadly mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue at bay.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Fatphobia — Overcoming the Pathological Fear
Fatphobia — Overcoming the Pathological Fear
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
View all
Recommended Reading
InsomniaInsomnia
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Periodic Limb Movement DisorderPeriodic Limb Movement Disorder
REM Behavior DisorderREM Behavior Disorder
SleepSleep
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Sleep Disorder: SleepwalkingSleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleep Disorders: A PreludeSleep Disorders: A Prelude
Sleep Disturbances In WomenSleep Disturbances In Women
SnoringSnoring
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sleep Disorders: A Prelude 

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Hearing Loss Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Daily Calorie Requirements Diaphragmatic Hernia Drug Interaction Checker A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug Side Effects Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close