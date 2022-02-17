About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Yellow Fever Mosquitoes are Inhibited by Plant Compounds

by Dr Jayashree on February 17, 2022 at 10:23 PM
Font : A-A+

Yellow Fever Mosquitoes are Inhibited by Plant Compounds

Certain natural compounds found in plants called flavonoids inhibit the development in mosquitoes that can spread yellow fever disease, according to a study published in BMC Biology.

When most people think of flavonoids, natural compounds found in plants and other organisms, their nutritional benefits probably come to mind first. But these compounds may have another health benefit.

Advertisement


Mosquito-borne diseases are a major component of the worldwide burden of infectious diseases in humans. Aedes aegypti is from a group of mosquitoes that can spread many viruses that cause infectious diseases in humans, including dengue fever, yellow fever, and Zika.

In the wild, A. aegypti has begun to show resistance to insecticides, revealing a need for new types of pesticides for targeting this species.

"Flavonoids - a type of metabolic product from plants, fungi, and other organisms - can interfere with insect development and physiology, and can kill larvae of A. aegypti," says senior author of the study, Professor Ryusuke Niwa.
Advertisement

To investigate how flavonoids can kill mosquito larvae, the researchers analyzed the activities of several flavonoids in A. aegypti, including daidzein, which has previously been identified as a larvicide for this species.

The team found that the flavonoids inhibit the activity of glutathione S-transferase Noppera-bo (Nobo); in A. aegypti, Nobo is an enzyme involved in the biosynthesis of the hormone ecdysone.

Ecdysone is an insect steroid hormone, or ecdysteroid, required for the initiation of metamorphosis and regulation of molting.

Because ecdysteroids are key to the life cycle of insects, chemical inhibitors of enzymes involved in making these hormones, including Nobo, are thought to be insect growth regulators (IGRs) that disrupt development in insects without affecting other organisms.

The high prevalence of resistance in mosquitoes to current insecticides in some areas urgently requires the development of new insecticides with different chemical structures and targeting pathways from those currently in use.

The results of this study offer a new avenue for developing new IGRs that are environmentally friendly and can be used for the control of mosquito populations by inhibiting the biosynthesis of ecdysteroids.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Gut Fungi Influence Social Behavior Through Brain Signals
Global Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Market Set to Decline by 203... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
Skeletal Fluorosis
Skeletal Fluorosis
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Yellow Fever Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions Q Fever Fever Sick Building Syndrome Zika Fever 

Recommended Reading
Yellow Fever
Yellow Fever
Yellow fever is a hemorrhagic fever that is transmitted by infected mosquitoes and it can lead to .....
Mosquito Diseases
Mosquito Diseases
Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of ......
Zika Fever
Zika Fever
Zika virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes which causes mild fever with ......
Mosquitoes Causing Dengue and Yellow Fever are Easily Identified With a New Analyzer
Mosquitoes Causing Dengue and Yellow Fever are Easily Identified With a New Analyzer
Mosquito species that carry infectious diseases like Zika and dengue can now be easily identified .....
Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions
Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions
High fever in kids can cause convulsions and are called febrile fits that do not include the seizure...
Fever
Fever
Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, inj...
Q Fever
Q Fever
Q Fever takes its origin from word “query” and is caused by bacteria Coxiella burnetii that infects ...
Sick Building Syndrome
Sick Building Syndrome
Sick Building Syndrome is a condition that presents with a set of symptoms (like fatigue, nausea, he...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)