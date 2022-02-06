Want to Fight COVID-19! Shark's Antibodies may be Useful

Researchers have found out that tiny antibodies found in the sharks' blood may prevent COVID-19 virus and its variants from entering and infecting human cells. The results of this recent study could be the key to the development of effective COVID-19 treatments and has been published in Nature Communications.
Fossil evidence suggests that sharks first existed 420 million years ago, prehistoric, including Mount Everest and even trees. Over the course of time, sharks and other fish with cartilage skeletons are now believed to be the oldest adaptive immune system in the animal kingdom.
"The shark antibodies neutralized the proteins in ways we weren't expecting." — Surajit Banerjee of Cornell University/NE-CAT.
Antibodies Against COVID-19 Virus and its VariantsWith exquisite resolution, the advanced photon source's (APSs') extremely bright X-ray beams showed that variable new antigen receptors (VNARs), the smallest unit of a shark antibody, can stop COVID-19 virus and its variants.
In their study, the researchers tested three shark VNARs against COVID-19 virus. They used the Northeastern Collaborative Access Team (NE-CAT) beamlines 24-ID-C and 24-ID-E at the APS to observe the crystal structures of the samples.
"Structurally, it was surprising that the two VNARs had such different modes of recognition of the virus spike protein," said Banerjee, a staff scientist at NE-CAT. "The shark antibodies neutralized the proteins in ways we weren't expecting."
Functionally, however, shark VNARs have proven to be very stable, similar to the current treatment for COVID-19 disease, and capable of resisting its variants. This could help develop new therapies for COVID-19 variants such as Delta and Omicron.
VNARs have also pledged to be a treatment for other known beta coronaviruses and future diseases. They can identify and bind parts of identical amino acids in different coronaviruses.
The small size of VNARs, their regression, and their low cost availability are reasons why researchers believe there is still much to learn from the study of shark adaptive immune systems. It may even be possible to create VNAR "cocktails" to treat COVID-19 infection, either by those who are already infected or who are immediately at high risk for infection. Such treatment does not replace the vaccine, but it can be an effective tool for ill patients.
"The crystallography studies at APS allowed us to make reliable conclusions about the nature of the VNAR-spike interactions," said Prof. Aaron LeBeau of the University of Wisconsin. "That will pave the way for the next phases in development of VNAR therapy for COVID-19."
Source: Medindia