About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Want to Fight COVID-19! Shark's Antibodies may be Useful

by Kesavan K.E.T. on June 2, 2022 at 7:05 PM
Font : A-A+

Want to Fight COVID-19! Shark's Antibodies may be Useful

Researchers have found out that tiny antibodies found in the sharks' blood may prevent COVID-19 virus and its variants from entering and infecting human cells. The results of this recent study could be the key to the development of effective COVID-19 treatments and has been published in Nature Communications.

Fossil evidence suggests that sharks first existed 420 million years ago, prehistoric, including Mount Everest and even trees. Over the course of time, sharks and other fish with cartilage skeletons are now believed to be the oldest adaptive immune system in the animal kingdom.

Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation

Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation


Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Advertisement


"The shark antibodies neutralized the proteins in ways we weren't expecting." — Surajit Banerjee of Cornell University/NE-CAT.

Antibodies Against COVID-19 Virus and its Variants

With exquisite resolution, the advanced photon source's (APSs') extremely bright X-ray beams showed that variable new antigen receptors (VNARs), the smallest unit of a shark antibody, can stop COVID-19 virus and its variants.

An antibody, whether human or shark, binds to a virus protein when a part of the molecule called amino acids from the antibody encounters a similar part on the virus protein. In humans, these amino acid components tend to bind to one another only with a flat surface, much like a sticker adhering to a bowling ball. But in sharks, the amino acids of VNARs are tightly bound not only to the flattened parts of the target protein, but also into the deep grooves. This means that shark VNARs can bind tightly and flexibly to the ball's finger holes, not just sticking to the surface of the ball. This superior molecular capacity means that shark VNARs can access pockets of COVID-19 spike protein that are inaccessible to existing human antibodies.
Advertisement

In their study, the researchers tested three shark VNARs against COVID-19 virus. They used the Northeastern Collaborative Access Team (NE-CAT) beamlines 24-ID-C and 24-ID-E at the APS to observe the crystal structures of the samples.

"Structurally, it was surprising that the two VNARs had such different modes of recognition of the virus spike protein," said Banerjee, a staff scientist at NE-CAT. ​"The shark antibodies neutralized the proteins in ways we weren't expecting."

Functionally, however, shark VNARs have proven to be very stable, similar to the current treatment for COVID-19 disease, and capable of resisting its variants. This could help develop new therapies for COVID-19 variants such as Delta and Omicron.

VNARs have also pledged to be a treatment for other known beta coronaviruses and future diseases. They can identify and bind parts of identical amino acids in different coronaviruses.

The small size of VNARs, their regression, and their low cost availability are reasons why researchers believe there is still much to learn from the study of shark adaptive immune systems. It may even be possible to create VNAR "cocktails" to treat COVID-19 infection, either by those who are already infected or who are immediately at high risk for infection. Such treatment does not replace the vaccine, but it can be an effective tool for ill patients.

"The crystallography studies at APS allowed us to make reliable conclusions about the nature of the VNAR-spike interactions," said Prof. Aaron LeBeau of the University of Wisconsin. ​"That will pave the way for the next phases in development of VNAR therapy for COVID-19."

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Fatphobia — Overcoming the Pathological Fear
Fatphobia — Overcoming the Pathological Fear
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
View all
Recommended Reading
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga Post-Nasal Drip Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Vent Forte (Theophylline) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Drug Side Effects Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Diaphragmatic Hernia Sanatogen Drug Interaction Checker

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close