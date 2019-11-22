Kolkata Municipal Corporation to Use a Drone to Search and Kill Mosquitoes

Kolkata municipal corporation procures an unmanned vehicle called 'Vinash' to search and kill mosquitoes.



The drone christened Vinash, can fly up to a height of the 20-storey building and is fitted with a Global Positioning System.

"The drone will click images of buildings and other spots which are inaccessible to us," said KMC Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, who launched the hi-tech unmanned vehicle.



‘An unmanned vehicle called Vinash will have a pesticide container attached to it for spray in areas afflicted with mosquito larvae. ’

"After testing the samples, if we find any of these inaccessible areas are breeding grounds of mosquitoes, we will use it to spray insecticides and kill the mosquitoes," said Ghosh.



A container is attached to the drone for storing the pesticides. It also has a hooter that will become operational when the drone sprays the pesticides.



Several people have died, and a large number got afflicted with mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue and chikungunya in the city this year.



