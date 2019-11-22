medindia

Kolkata Municipal Corporation to Use a Drone to Search and Kill Mosquitoes

by Iswarya on  November 22, 2019 at 10:23 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Kolkata municipal corporation procures an unmanned vehicle called 'Vinash' to search and kill mosquitoes.

The drone christened Vinash, can fly up to a height of the 20-storey building and is fitted with a Global Positioning System.
Kolkata Municipal Corporation to Use a Drone to Search and Kill Mosquitoes
Kolkata Municipal Corporation to Use a Drone to Search and Kill Mosquitoes

"The drone will click images of buildings and other spots which are inaccessible to us," said KMC Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, who launched the hi-tech unmanned vehicle.

Show Full Article


The drone also has a robotic hand that will collect samples from water and on the ground.

"After testing the samples, if we find any of these inaccessible areas are breeding grounds of mosquitoes, we will use it to spray insecticides and kill the mosquitoes," said Ghosh.

A container is attached to the drone for storing the pesticides. It also has a hooter that will become operational when the drone sprays the pesticides.

Several people have died, and a large number got afflicted with mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue and chikungunya in the city this year.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Plants that Repel Mosquitoes Naturally

Growing mosquito repellent plants, helps in naturally protecting the area from mosquitoes and pests, thereby reducing incidence of mosquito-borne diseases.

Novel Technique Eradicates Disease-causing Mosquitoes

New technique utilizing a combination of radiation and Wolbachia bacteria has been shown to effectively eradicate disease-causing mosquitoes and control the spread of deadly mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and Zika.

Global Warming May Put 1 Billion People at Risk of Mosquito-borne Diseases

Climate change could put more than one billion people in the world at risk of serious mosquito-borne viral fevers such as dengue and Zika infection, as mosquitoes move across the globe due to temperature change over the coming decades.

Mosquitoes Causing Dengue and Yellow Fever are Easily Identified With a New Analyzer

Mosquito species that carry infectious diseases like Zika and dengue can now be easily identified by a rapid, cost-effective tool, says study.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Acute Coronary SyndromeNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

World Antibiotic Awareness Week: Future of Antibiotics Depends on All of Us

Low Blood Pressure

World COPD Day: 'All Together to End COPD'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive