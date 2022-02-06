About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Getting Gratitude from Other Teammates Helps to Improve Cardiovascular Responses

by Kesavan K.E.T. on June 2, 2022 at 5:04 PM
Font : A-A+

Getting Gratitude from Other Teammates Helps to Improve Cardiovascular Responses

Teammates who thanked each other before doing too much stressful task had a better cardiovascular response compared to teams that did not express gratitude. The enhanced cardiovascular response led to increased concentration and confidence, thereby allowing individuals to deliver their peak performance.

This research was done by the University of California San Diego's Rady School of Management and the results of this research study was shown in the journal Journal of Experimental Psychology: General.

Expressing Gratitude: Research Study

Expressions of gratitude are known to enhance marriages and other intimate relationships; however, research should first show that they also benefit those in loose relationships, such as co-workers. Gratitude builds biological resources, promotes better stress responses, stimulates performance in high-stress tasks, and can have long-term health effects. Repeated exposure to stress has been linked to cardiovascular disease, cognitive impairment, and a weakened immune system.

Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation

Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation


Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Advertisement


"Our results have meaningful implications for organizations and particularly for employees who work together under acutely stressful conditions to accomplish joint goals," said senior author and Assoc. Prof. Christopher Oveis at the Rady School of Management.

The results of this study were obtained from an experiment with 200 participants who were to take part in a competition inspired by the television show "Shark Tank." Participants were UC San Diego students, paired in teams to reflect on relationships between their workplace teammates — individuals who are not personally close, but spend more time together. Teams were given six minutes to create a pitch for building and marketing a bicycle for students to ride on campus, and six minutes to present their product and its marketing plan before a panel of judges. The winning team was awarded $200.
Advertisement

"It's essentially an impossible task," said Oveis. "The experiment is designed to create a maximally stressful environment so we can gauge how gratitude shapes stress response during teamwork because most people spend a third or more of their daily lives at work."

To measure physiological responses, participants wore electrodes around their necks and torso, which collected electrocardiography (ECG) and impedance cardiography (ICG) signals. In addition, blood pressure was monitored by a blood pressure cuff worn on the subjects' arms.

Selected teams were randomly assigned to express gratitude and their biological responses were compared to teams that did not thank each other during the competition.

"In a high-stakes, motivated performance task, people can react in one of two ways at a biological level," said Oveis. "Some people really rise to the challenge and have an efficient cardiovascular response known as a challenge response: The heart pumps out more blood, the vasculature dilates, blood gets to the periphery, oxygenated blood gets to the brain and cognition fires on all cylinders. But other people don't fare as well and instead have a threat response: The heart pumps out less blood, the vasculature constricts, blood flow to periphery is reduced and performance goes down."

However, the study found that expressing gratitude for a single, one to two minute gratitude from one group to another pushed those teams toward more adaptive, performance-oriented biological challenge responses.

Scientists tested cardiovascular responses to stress on an individual and collective level for study participants. Both team members were monitored during the joint part of the experiment as they designed the bicycle and developed the marketing plan. Individuals were monitored when one of the pair had to create a pitch in front of a panel of judges without seeing or talking to their teammates.

During the joint operation, the control groups showed threatening responses marked by decreased blood flow and increased vascular contraction. However, a simple gratitude before work removed these threatening responses. During individual production pitches, the control groups showed moderate challenge responses marked by vascular enlargement and increased peripheral blood flow. However, the teams expressing gratitude showed significantly larger, multiplied challenge responses, which contributed to their performance.

"Gratitude expressions within work environments may be key to managing our day-to-day stress responses as well optimizing our how we respond during high-pressure performance tasks like product pitches, so that we can make our stress responses fuel performance instead of harm it," said Oveis. "But at their core, gratitude expressions play a fundamental role in strengthening our relationships at work."

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Fatphobia — Overcoming the Pathological Fear
Fatphobia — Overcoming the Pathological Fear
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
View all
Recommended Reading
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor Selfie Addiction Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Drug Side Effects Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Noscaphene (Noscapine) Post-Nasal Drip Indian Medical Journals Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close