Medindia
Medindia
The Rise of the $16 Billion Bladder Cancer Market

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 23 2025 11:38 PM

Bladder cancer is a disease where abnormal cells grow in the bladder lining, causing symptoms like blood in urine.

The Rise of the $16 Billion Bladder Cancer Market
The global bladder cancer market across the eight major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, China, and Japan) is forecasted to surge from $3 billion in 2023 to $16 billion in 2033, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%, according to a new report by GlobalData.
The growth is being fueled by rising incidence rates of bladder cancer and a steady pipeline of therapeutic breakthroughs spanning both non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).


Antibody-Drug Conjugates Reshape MIBC Treatment

A key driver of this transformation is the approval of novel therapies. In the MIBC segment, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are reshaping treatment options. Pfizer’s Padcev (enfortumab vedotin), originally approved for previously treated metastatic patients, has since expanded its role in combination with Merck’s Keytruda as a first-line standard of care.

Clinical trials have shown that the combination nearly doubles median overall survival compared to traditional chemotherapy. GlobalData projects Padcev will generate $3.6 billion in sales by 2033.

Other ADCs, such as Enhertu and Aidixi, are addressing HER2-positive patients, while next-generation conjugates like Bicycle Therapeutics’ zelenctide pevedotin, which targets nectin-4, are advancing through development.


NMIBC Market Driven by BCG-Unresponsive Therapies

The NMIBC segment is seeing disruption from therapies for patients who fail to respond to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), the long-standing standard of care. ImmunityBio’s Anktiva, an IL-15 cytokine agonist approved in 2024, is expected to reach $840 million in sales by 2033.

Additionally, Johnson & Johnson’s TAR200 and TAR210—sustained-release drug delivery systems for gemcitabine and erdafitinib—are being recognized for improving drug absorption and retention compared to conventional intravesical chemotherapy.


Gene Therapies and Oncolytic Viruses Gain Traction

Gene therapies are emerging as a strong growth driver for NMIBC, particularly in high-risk BCG-unresponsive patients. Ferring Pharmaceuticals’ Adstiladrin has already entered the market, while UroGen Pharma’s detlimogene voraplasmid—a non-viral gene therapy encoding IL-12—is in late-stage trials. Collectively, gene therapies are expected to generate more than $2 billion in sales by 2033.

Oncolytic viruses are also showing promise. CG Oncology’s cretostimogene grenadenorepvec is in Phase III development for both BCG-unresponsive and intermediate-risk patients, further expanding treatment options.


Market Outlook: Innovation as the Defining Edge

“Bladder cancer is moving rapidly beyond the chemo-immunotherapy era toward precision medicine,” noted GlobalData’s healthcare analysts.

“Drug conjugates, gene therapies, and advanced delivery platforms are redefining the treatment landscape. As the market becomes more competitive and stratified by molecular profiles and patient subtypes, innovation will be the key differentiator.”

Source-Medindia


