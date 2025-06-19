Is There an Ovarian Clue in Bladder Cancer Treatment ?

Bladder tumors once deemed untreatable may soon have a CAR-T-based solution.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Bladder cancer variants share aggressive features including a CA125+ cell state and targetable TM4SF1 expression



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Up to 1 in 4 bladder cancers may finally meet their match — thanks to ovarian cancer markers and CAR-T cell warriors! #medindia #bladdercancer #carttherapy #clinicaltrials #urology ’

Up to 1 in 4 bladder cancers may finally meet their match — thanks to ovarian cancer markers and CAR-T cell warriors! #medindia #bladdercancer #carttherapy #clinicaltrials #urology ’

Advertisement

Cancer That Wears a Disguise

Advertisement

A Surprising Marker: The Ovarian Cancer Clue

Advertisement

Smart Tech, Smarter Discoveries

TM4SF1 on the Radar

Hope on the Horizon for Forgotten Patients

Bladder cancer variants share aggressive features including a CA125+ cell state and targetable TM4SF1 expression - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-59888-8#Abs1)