About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Is There an Ovarian Clue in Bladder Cancer Treatment ?

by Dr. Leena M on Jun 19 2025 6:09 PM

Bladder tumors once deemed untreatable may soon have a CAR-T-based solution.

Is There an Ovarian Clue in Bladder Cancer Treatment ?
Imagine facing a deadly type of bladder cancer that doesn’t follow the rules, doesn’t respond to regular treatments, and often returns after surgery. These sneaky tumors have been left out of clinical trials — until now.Scientists at UC San Francisco has finally shone a light on these mysterious cancers, revealing unique targets that may open the door to powerful new therapies. Using advanced single-cell gene analysis, researchers have spotted surprising clues — including a marker usually found in ovarian cancer. What came next could change the game for thousands of patients(1 Trusted Source
Bladder cancer variants share aggressive features including a CA125+ cell state and targetable TM4SF1 expression

Go to source).

Bladder Cancer Immunotherapy Response may be Predicted by Genetics
Bladder Cancer Immunotherapy Response may be Predicted by Genetics
It could now be possible to predict how immunotherapy would affect patients with bladder cancer and other malignancies.
Advertisement

Cancer That Wears a Disguise

Most bladder cancers look and behave similarly, but histologic variant (HV) tumors are masters of disguise. They come in different shapes and forms under the microscope, making them hard to identify and even harder to treat. These tumors are more aggressive, resist standard therapies, and often return even after surgery. Because of this, they are usually left out of clinical trials, leaving patients with fewer options. But a new approach is changing that.


Advertisement
Vitamin D Deficiency Increases Risk of Bladder Cancer
Vitamin D Deficiency Increases Risk of Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer is the ninth most common cancer in the world. Vitamin D deficiency can increase the risk of bladder cancer, finds a new study.

A Surprising Marker: The Ovarian Cancer Clue

In a twist no one expected, researchers found that many HV tumors express CA125, a marker known for its role in ovarian cancer. This means that 1 in 4 bladder cancer cases may be hiding this hidden identity. Regular bladder tumors don’t show this marker at all. This shocking overlap could help doctors better diagnose and target these aggressive cancers in the future.


Advertisement
FDA Approved Monoclonal Antibody Shows Potential as First Line Bladder Cancer Treatment
FDA Approved Monoclonal Antibody Shows Potential as First Line Bladder Cancer Treatment
Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) from Roche shows significant potential as first-line therapy for the treatment of bladder cancer by improving survival.

Smart Tech, Smarter Discoveries

Thanks to a unique single-cell sequencing technology, scientists were able to look at tumor cells one by one, finding hidden patterns in their gene activity. This breakthrough revealed a specific tumor cell state with markers like MUC16 (CA125), MUC4, and KRT24, all linked to poor outcomes. These tumor cells were also resistant to chemotherapy and more likely to spread — a dangerous combination that made targeting them even more urgent.


Atezolizumab Drug Can Help Treat Advanced Bladder Cancer
Atezolizumab Drug Can Help Treat Advanced Bladder Cancer
Atezolizumab marketed as Tecentriq has shrunk bladder tumors and expanded the survival of these patients.

TM4SF1 on the Radar

Another major finding was a protein called TM4SF1 that sits on the surface of HV tumor cells. This protein became the bullseye for an experimental CAR-T therapy, where immune cells were specially trained to recognize and attack it. In lab tests and mice, these CAR-T cells hunted down and killed the cancer cells — and only the ones with TM4SF1, proving it’s a powerful and specific target.

Hope on the Horizon for Forgotten Patients

This discovery is not just scientific — it’s deeply human. For patients with HV bladder cancer who have long been excluded from research and lacked hope, this new therapy could be life-changing. “We think this could finally move the needle,” said Dr. Franklin Huang. With the power of precision medicine and immunotherapy , doctors may soon offer real solutions to those who had none before.

References:
  1. Bladder cancer variants share aggressive features including a CA125+ cell state and targetable TM4SF1 expression - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-59888-8#Abs1)


Source-University of California - San Francisco


Recommended Readings
Latest Clinical Trials News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional