Is There an Ovarian Clue in Bladder Cancer Treatment ?

Bladder tumors once deemed untreatable may soon have a CAR-T-based solution.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Bladder cancer variants share aggressive features including a CA125+ cell state and targetable TM4SF1 expression



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Up to 1 in 4 bladder cancers may finally meet their match — thanks to ovarian cancer markers and CAR-T cell warriors! #medindia #bladdercancer #carttherapy #clinicaltrials #urology ’

Up to 1 in 4 bladder cancers may finally meet their match — thanks to ovarian cancer markers and CAR-T cell warriors! #medindia #bladdercancer #carttherapy #clinicaltrials #urology ’

Advertisement

Cancer That Wears a Disguise

Advertisement

A Surprising Marker: The Ovarian Cancer Clue

Advertisement

Smart Tech, Smarter Discoveries

TM4SF1 on the Radar

Hope on the Horizon for Forgotten Patients

Bladder cancer variants share aggressive features including a CA125+ cell state and targetable TM4SF1 expression - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-59888-8#Abs1)

Imagine facing a deadly type of bladder cancer that doesn’t follow the rules, doesn’t respond to regular treatments, and often returns after surgery. These sneaky tumors have been left out of clinical trials — until now.Scientists athas finally shone a light on these mysterious cancers, revealing unique targets that may open the door to powerful new therapies. Using advanced single-cell gene analysis, researchers have spotted surprising clues — including a marker usually found in ovarian cancer . What came next could change the game for thousands of patients().Most bladder cancers look and behave similarly, butare masters of disguise. They come in different shapes and forms under the microscope, making them hard to identify and even harder to treat. These tumors are. Because of this, they are usually left out of clinical trials, leaving patients with fewer options. But a new approach is changing that.In a twist no one expected, researchers found that many HV tumors express, a marker known for its role in. This means thatbladder cancer cases may be hiding this hidden identity. Regular bladder tumors don’t show this marker at all. This shocking overlap could help doctors better diagnose and target these aggressive cancers in the future.Thanks to a unique single-cell sequencing technology, scientists were able to look at tumor cells one by one, finding hidden patterns in their gene activity. This breakthrough revealed a specific tumor cell state with markers like, all linked to poor outcomes. These tumor cells were also resistant to chemotherapy and more likely to spread — a dangerous combination that made targeting them even more urgent.Another major finding was a protein called TM4SF1 that sits on the. This protein became the bullseye for an experimental, where immune cells were specially trained to recognize and attack it. In lab tests and mice, these CAR-T cells hunted down and— and only the ones with TM4SF1, proving it’s a powerful and specific target.This discovery is not just scientific — it’s deeply human. For patients with HV bladder cancer who have long been excluded from research and lacked hope, this new therapy could be life-changing. “We think this could finally move the needle,” said Dr. Franklin Huang. With the power of, doctors may soon offer real solutions to those who had none before.Source-University of California - San Francisco