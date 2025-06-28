About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
What Your Urine Knows: A Breakthrough in Personalizing Bladder Cancer Care

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 28 2025 12:28 PM

Bladder cancer affects over 83,000 people annually in the U.S.; utDNA predicts bladder cancer recurrence.

Researchers from multiple institutions have discovered that analyzing tumor DNA in urine (utDNA) can help identify bladder cancer patients at greater risk of recurrence after treatment, according to a recent study published in Science Direct. ()
This study analyzed utDNA from patients in the SWOG S1605 trial, who were treated with atezolizumab, an immunotherapy drug. Researchers used the UroAmp test to examine urine samples from 89 patients at the start of treatment and from 77 patients three months later. The goal was to see if utDNA could help identify which bladder cancer patients are most likely to respond to immunotherapy.

Bladder Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer occurs due to abnormal cell growth in the urinary bladder. The most common kind usually is urothelial cancer or ​transitional cell carcinoma.

Tailoring Bladder Cancer Therapy Sooner: A Personalized Approach to Care

“This approach could help improve patient care by guiding more effective treatments and supporting more personalized plans,” said Robert Svatek, MD, MSCI, professor and chair of urology at the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). “It means we may be able to tailor therapy sooner, reduce unnecessary delays and help patients avoid major surgery without compromising the quality of their care.”

A nationally recognized urologic oncologist with the Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio, Svatek is the leading expert in bladder cancer and a member of SWOG, also known as Southwest Oncology Group. SWOG is part of the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN) and one of the five leading cancer clinical trial groups in the United States.

The SWOG S1605 study was a phase 2 clinical trial testing atezolizumab in patients with high-risk bladder cancer that didn’t respond to BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guérin) treatment, the main immunotherapy to treat early-stage bladder cancer.

Removal of Bladder (Cystectomy) - Animation
Removal of Bladder (Cystectomy) - Animation
Cystectomy is the surgical removal of bladder. Cystectomy is done for bladder cancer that is not controlled by endoscopy and chemotherapy.
Samples were collected from participants before treatment and again three months later. Researchers used the UroAmp assay, a non-invasive urine test that detects bladder cancer–related mutations, to analyze utDNA and generate a genomic profile for each patient.

They found that utDNA levels were linked to how well patients responded after six months and how long they stayed cancer-free over 18 months.

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.
Of 83,000 new cases, approximately 75% are non–muscle invasive, meaning the cancer has not yet invaded the bladder muscle. Patients who don’t respond to immunotherapy may face the difficult decision of either continuing therapies that spare the bladder but carry high risks of recurrence or undergo major surgery that removes the bladder and profoundly impacts one’s quality of life.

This study offers new hope for patients with high-risk bladder cancer by showing that a urine-based DNA test can help predict who is more likely to benefit from immunotherapy. By identifying treatment response early, this approach could guide more personalized, bladder-preserving care and reduce the need for major surgery.

Is There an Ovarian Clue in Bladder Cancer Treatment ?
Is There an Ovarian Clue in Bladder Cancer Treatment ?
CAR-T therapy targeting TM4SF1 in aggressive bladder cancer (HV) histologic variant , offering hope for treatment-resistant tumors excluded from clinical trials.
Reference:
  1. Urine Tumor DNA to Stratify the Risk of Recurrence in Patients Treated with Atezolizumab for Bacillus Calmette-Guérin–unresponsive Non–muscle-invasive Bladder Cancer - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0302283825002179)
Source-Eurekalert


