How 'Fit India - Sundays on Cycle' is Driving a Health Revolution

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 24 2025 12:44 PM

Cycling boosts fitness, strengthens the heart, improves mental health, and helps cut down stress while staying eco-friendly.

Police personnel across India participated in the “Fit India – Sundays on Cycle” () campaign today, reinforcing the message of fitness and healthy living.
The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), was simultaneously held in all state and union territory capitals, drawing enthusiastic participation from citizens, athletes, and law enforcement agencies.

In the national capital, the Delhi Police took center stage at the Indira Gandhi Arena, cycling alongside hundreds of participants. A senior Delhi Police official told IANS, “Fit India is a great initiative, mainly aimed at tackling obesity and substance abuse. Delhi Police fully support it. We want to spread the message that fitness and outdoor activities are essential for everyone.”


Athletes Join the Movement

Adding momentum to the campaign, several young sports achievers participated.

Krisha Verma, U-19 World Boxing Championship Gold Medalist, said, “As athletes, we always stay fit, but fitness is equally important for everyone else.”

Ananya Patil, 2020 Junior Asian Weightlifting Champion and Asian Championship Bronze Medalist, echoed the sentiment: “Obesity is a growing concern in India. If everyone dedicates at least one hour daily to exercise, we can overcome this challenge.”

The lively atmosphere featured not just cycling but also yoga, Zumba, and rope-skipping sessions, making the event more engaging for participants of all ages.


Nationwide Participation

The campaign witnessed widespread involvement from police forces across India:

In Gujarat, the Ahmedabad Rural Police hosted a 5 km cycle rally with more than 100 participants. Deputy Superintendent of Police Aastha Rana shared, “We combined cycling with yoga, Zumba, and rope-skipping to encourage holistic fitness under the Fit India Mission 2025.”

In Rajasthan’s Sikar district, police officers actively promoted fitness awareness. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajit Pal said, “Our Rajasthan Police have been tasked with educating people about fitness in every district. Cycling, yoga, and other fitness activities are being conducted to spread awareness.”


A Growing National Movement

The “Fit India – Sundays on Cycle” campaign, part of the Fit India Mission 2025, continues to expand as a nationwide movement.

It emphasizes that fitness is not just an individual goal but a collective responsibility. By engaging police personnel and youth icons, the initiative is building a culture of wellness that resonates across communities.

Reference:
  1. Fit India Sundays On Cycle Fight Against Obesity - (https://mybharat.gov.in/mega_events/fit-india-sundays-on-cycle-fight-against-obesity)
Source-Medindia
