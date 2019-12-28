Health, Sports Ministries Come Together to Promote 'Fit India'

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju join hands to promote fitness among various age groups in the country.

"Synergetic nationwide activities of the two ministries will be organized soon for fitness and wellness under the Fit India Movement," Harsh Vardhan said.



'Even simple actions such as walking, cycling, stretching during our office and work hours, along with gyming and jogging, can help us be fit and healthy. '





On occasion, the Union Sports Minister said: "The thrust for popularising the 'Fit India Movement' shall now see the convergence of activities of both the ministries as the goal of this national movement is to encourage people towards positive, preventive, and promotive health and wellness."







