Health, Sports Ministries Come Together to Promote 'Fit India'

by Iswarya on  December 28, 2019 at 3:14 PM Indian Health News
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju join hands to promote fitness among various age groups in the country.
"Synergetic nationwide activities of the two ministries will be organized soon for fitness and wellness under the Fit India Movement," Harsh Vardhan said.

"The ministry will engage with all institutions of the Health Ministry along with other medical institutions and organizations such as IMA to create nationwide consciousness about fitness and wellness," he added.

On occasion, the Union Sports Minister said: "The thrust for popularising the 'Fit India Movement' shall now see the convergence of activities of both the ministries as the goal of this national movement is to encourage people towards positive, preventive, and promotive health and wellness."



Source: IANS

