Puducherry Man Dies During Weight Loss Surgery in Chennai

In a tragic turn of events, a 26-year-old man from Puducherry, S Hemachandran, lost his life while undergoing metabolic and bariatric surgery in a private hospital located in Pammal, a suburb in Chennai. Hemachandran, who weighed 150kg, was admitted for the surgery but faced complications during the administration of anesthesia on Monday, ultimately leading to his demise on Tuesday night (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). According to reports, Hemachandran, an IT professional working from home, had sought out the surgery to address his weight issues. His father, D Selvanathan, lodged a complaint against Dr. Perungo, the attending physician, his assistant, and B P Jain Hospital at Pammal, with the Shankar Nagar police.
Selvanathan revealed that they initially approached Dr. Perungo at Rela Hospital after watching his videos on YouTube last year. Despite being advised to undergo a series of tests before the surgery, financial constraints forced them to postpone the procedure. However, they resumed discussions with the doctor earlier this year, only to be informed of the high cost of the surgery.
Despite the challenges, Hemachandran underwent all necessary tests at Rela Hospital on April 3. However, due to elevated blood sugar levels, the surgery was postponed until his condition improved. Subsequently, he was admitted to B P Jain Hospital on April 21 and taken to the operation theater on April 22.
Tragically, complications arose during the administration of anesthesia, leading to the decision to transfer Hemachandran to Rela Hospital. Despite the efforts made, Hemachandran's life could not be saved.
Selvanathan, devastated by the loss of his son, called for stringent action against the doctor, his assistant, and the hospital. He insisted that they were unaware of the specifics of what happened during the surgery and sought justice for his son's untimely demise.
Risk Associated with Bariatric SurgeryBased on a comprehensive study conducted in 2021, analyzing data from millions of patients, findings reveal that the short-term mortality risk associated with bariatric surgery is extremely low, at less than 1 in 1,000, approximately 0.08%. The 1-year case fatality rate stands at around 1%, while the 5-year case fatality rate is nearly 6%.
Factors that can lead to Death During or After Bariatric Surgery
Several factors can contribute to mortality during or after bariatric surgery, including:
These may include bleeding, infection, organ damage, or adverse reactions to anesthesia during the surgery itself.
2. Medical Conditions:
Patients with pre-existing health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, or respiratory issues may face increased risks during surgery and recovery.
3. Obesity-related Risks:
Severe obesity itself is associated with higher risks of complications during surgery and may exacerbate existing health issues.
4. Nutritional Deficiencies:
Bariatric surgery can lead to changes in the absorption of nutrients, potentially causing deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals if not properly managed.
5. Postoperative Complications:
These may include blood clots, pneumonia, or complications related to the surgical site, which can increase the risk of mortality in the weeks following surgery.
6. Patient Factors:
Individual factors such as age, smoking status, and overall health can also influence the risk of complications and mortality associated with bariatric surgery.
7. Lack of Follow-up Care:
Adequate postoperative care and follow-up monitoring are crucial for identifying and managing any complications that may arise after surgery.
It's important for patients considering bariatric surgery to thoroughly discuss these risks with their healthcare providers and to ensure they have a comprehensive understanding of the procedure and its potential outcomes.
As investigations into the matter unfold, it is hoped that authorities will ascertain the circumstances surrounding Hemachandran's death and take appropriate measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future. In the meantime, our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of S Hemachandran during this difficult time.
Reference:
- Perioperative mortality in bariatric surgery: meta-analysis - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34297806/)
