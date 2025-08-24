First Compressed Natural Gas Crematorium for Dogs

Dog bites pose risks of infections, rabies, trauma, and legal disputes. Learn the dangers and ways to stay protected.



Amid widespread protests across India demanding stricter action against pet ownership and stray dogs following a surge in dog bite incidents, Ahmedabad has taken a different path.While many cities are caught in heated debates over bans, theInstead of wood, a CNG cremator uses Compressed Natural Gas, which is primarily methane, as its fuel source. The crematorium, to be procured through North East Machine Karmasand Agency at a cost of ₹30 lakh, is expected to be operational within the next four months.AMC officials said the facility will provide a dignified and eco-friendly option for the final disposal of deceased pets and stray dogs. “This will ensure that the remains of animals are handled scientifically, without harming the environment,” a senior CNCD official noted.The crematorium will feature a dual-chamber system, a 30-foot chimney, and will operate at extremely high temperatures ranging from 900°C to 1200°C. Powered by CNG, it will be capable of handling two large dogs at once. The system is designed to emit odorless and colorless smoke, in compliance with environmental standards.Withmany owners have long sought a dignified cremation option. Until now, such a facility has been lacking. Six months ago, AMC had installed a smaller organ cremator for disposing of remains from stray dog sterilization surgeries, which has been operating successfully.The Behrampura crematorium is seen as the first step towards creating a more comprehensive animal welfare infrastructure in the city. If successful, AMC plans to replicate similar facilities across Ahmedabad.This initiative is part of a larger welfare programme that also includes stray dog vaccination drives, deworming, pet registration, and expanded veterinary care.Meanwhile, concerns over rising dog bite incidents continue across India.The Supreme Court, responding to reports of nearly 2,000 dog bite cases daily in Delhi, recently directed authorities to remove stray dogs from public spaces in the capital and NCR region. The court ordered that 5,000 dogs from high-risk areas be sterilized, vaccinated, and housed in secured shelters within six to eight weeks, with strict legal consequences for any resistance.The AMC move in Ahmedabad, combining compassion with science, could set a model for other cities grappling with both pet care and stray animal management.Source-Medindia