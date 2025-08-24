Alcohol Withdrawal Therapy Shows Promise by Targeting the Gut-Brain Axis

Certain interleukins and gut microbiome links suggest inflammation may drive alcohol craving and disease risks.



How Harmful Drinking Alters the Gut Microbiome and Fuels Unhealthy Behaviors

Gut Bacteria Shifts Linked to Immune Response and Butyrate Production

A new study has found thatThe findings could pave the way for innovative treatments, such as probiotics, for( )Researchers note that harmful drinking patterns disrupt the gut microbiome, leading to brain inflammation and contributing to unhealthy behaviors. These may include reduced sociability in individuals with AUD, along with heightened risks of depression and anxiety. Earlier studies have also suggested that specific gut bacteria may play an indirect role in driving alcohol cravings.In the latest research, published inscientists in Germany focused on butyrate—a short-chain fatty acid known for its anti-inflammatory properties.highlighting its potential as a therapeutic target.Researchers worked with 63 people with AUD undergoing withdrawal therapy over 10-14 days, analyzing their blood and stool. They used metagenomic (“shotgun sequencing”) and statistical analysis to explore associations between changes to the microbiome and alcohol craving.During alcohol withdrawal therapy, participants’ bacterial load increased, their gut microbiota composition became more like that of healthy people, and their alcohol cravings diminished. Researchers observed increases in certain bacteria that have anti-inflammatory properties, support butyrate production, and appear linked to psychological health.Changes in the abundance of several bacteria correlated with shifting levels of interleukins (ILs, proteins involved in the immune response, such as inflammation). The participants’ improved potential to synthesize butyrate likely led to higher butyrate levels, with the potential for more effective appetite regulation.In addition,Decreasing levels of a particular bacterium suggest that it is linked to alcohol use.The study helps illuminate connections between the gut and the brain that influence physical and mental health. The findings add to evidence that butyrate affects alcohol craving, possibly via its role in regulating appetite, and may be a potential therapeutic target.They highlight the association between certain interleukins, specific microbiome composition, and some disease outcomes, with inflammation potentially mediating the link between the gut microbiome and alcohol craving.Source-Newswise