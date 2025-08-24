IconPCR™ Drives the Next Wave of Metagenomics Research

Metagenomics with iconPCR™: Unlock bias-free microbial insights through precision PCR and next-gen sequencing.



Why Conventional PCR Falls Short

Too few cycles → sample dropouts

Too many cycles → chimeras, bias, and wasted sequencing capacity

The Breakthrough: AutoNorm™ Technology

Zero chimeras across all samples

Up to 10x more unique ASVs

Greater alpha diversity (Chao1, Shannon, Simpson indices)

Detection of rare and novel taxa

40–60% less hands-on time with lower reagent costs

The outcome: higher-quality data, more reliable microbial profiling, and streamlined workflows.

Enabling Science at Every Scale

Environmental microbiomes: richer profiles and improved detection of key taxa

Low-biomass samples (e.g., NASA cleanrooms): successful amplification from picogram- to femtogram-level DNA

Clinical and translational studies: reproducible results from scarce or precious samples

Strategic Industry Partnerships

A Platform for the Future

is advancing at an unprecedented pace. As sequencing platforms improve and researchers demand higher-resolution, bias-free microbial data, the true bottleneck has moved upstream—into sample preparation. ( )At the center of this evolution isFor decades, PCR has been both essential and problematic in microbiome workflows. Traditional fixed-cycle methods force researchers into trade-offs:This guesswork leads to compromised data quality, reduced diversity, and cumbersome normalization steps. As Dr. Stefan Green (Director, Genomics Core, Rush University) notes: “PCR is almost your enemy—the more cycles you do, the worse things get. iconPCR lets us limit the damage and preserve more of the original signal.”Developed by n6, iconPCR introduces per-well, real-time monitoring with adaptive cycling. Its AutoNorm™ system automatically stops amplification at the optimal point for each well—removing batch effects and the uncertainty of traditional PCR.Key results (from PacBio collaborations and core lab testing):iconPCR is already driving breakthroughs in diverse fields:Dr. Eric Chow (Director, UCSF Center for Advanced Technology) highlights the efficiency gains: “With iconPCR, every sample is within one cycle. We can process a 96-well plate with just one multichannel pipette—super fast and easy.”This precision eliminates costly sample dropouts and removes the need for post-PCR quantification.By pairing iconPCR with PacBio’s long-read sequencing, researchers achieve full-length, high-accuracy microbial profiles with unprecedented resolution.Announced at ASM Microbe 2025, SeqCenter now offers iconPCR-enabled 16S sequencing spanning the entire 1,500 bp gene, greatly improving taxonomic resolution compared to short-read methods.In partnership with Zymo Research, iconPCR is being integrated into ZymoBIOMICS workflows, reducing chimera formation and improving read normalization. A joint webinar, Advancing Long-Read 16S rRNA Metagenomics, will showcase best practices on July 24, 2025.As microbiome research scales to thousands of samples, bias-free, automated, and efficient library prep will be essential. Validated by leading genomics cores and industry leaders, iconPCR is poised to become a cornerstone of next-generation metagenomics.By turning PCR from a liability into a precision-controlled process, iconPCR empowers researchers to see deeper, uncover more microbial diversity, and accelerate the pace of discovery across environments, health, and space exploration.Source-Medindia