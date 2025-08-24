IconPCR™ Drives the Next Wave of Metagenomics Research

Metagenomics with iconPCR™: Unlock bias-free microbial insights through precision PCR and next-gen sequencing.
Metagenomics is advancing at an unprecedented pace. As sequencing platforms improve and researchers demand higher-resolution, bias-free microbial data, the true bottleneck has moved upstream—into sample preparation. () At the center of this evolution is iconPCR™, a next-generation thermocycler platform designed to transform PCR from a limiting factor into a precision tool for microbiome discovery.
Why Conventional PCR Falls ShortFor decades, PCR has been both essential and problematic in microbiome workflows. Traditional fixed-cycle methods force researchers into trade-offs:
- Too few cycles → sample dropouts
- Too many cycles → chimeras, bias, and wasted sequencing capacity
The Breakthrough: AutoNorm™ TechnologyDeveloped by n6, iconPCR introduces per-well, real-time monitoring with adaptive cycling. Its AutoNorm™ system automatically stops amplification at the optimal point for each well—removing batch effects and the uncertainty of traditional PCR.
Key results (from PacBio collaborations and core lab testing):
- Zero chimeras across all samples
- Up to 10x more unique ASVs
- Greater alpha diversity (Chao1, Shannon, Simpson indices)
- Detection of rare and novel taxa
- 40–60% less hands-on time with lower reagent costs
- The outcome: higher-quality data, more reliable microbial profiling, and streamlined workflows.
Enabling Science at Every ScaleiconPCR is already driving breakthroughs in diverse fields:
- Environmental microbiomes: richer profiles and improved detection of key taxa
- Low-biomass samples (e.g., NASA cleanrooms): successful amplification from picogram- to femtogram-level DNA
- Clinical and translational studies: reproducible results from scarce or precious samples
This precision eliminates costly sample dropouts and removes the need for post-PCR quantification.
Strategic Industry PartnershipsPacBio Collaboration
By pairing iconPCR with PacBio’s long-read sequencing, researchers achieve full-length, high-accuracy microbial profiles with unprecedented resolution.
SeqCenter’s Full-Length 16S Service
Announced at ASM Microbe 2025, SeqCenter now offers iconPCR-enabled 16S sequencing spanning the entire 1,500 bp gene, greatly improving taxonomic resolution compared to short-read methods.
Zymo Research Collaboration
In partnership with Zymo Research, iconPCR is being integrated into ZymoBIOMICS workflows, reducing chimera formation and improving read normalization. A joint webinar, Advancing Long-Read 16S rRNA Metagenomics, will showcase best practices on July 24, 2025.
A Platform for the FutureAs microbiome research scales to thousands of samples, bias-free, automated, and efficient library prep will be essential. Validated by leading genomics cores and industry leaders, iconPCR is poised to become a cornerstone of next-generation metagenomics.
By turning PCR from a liability into a precision-controlled process, iconPCR empowers researchers to see deeper, uncover more microbial diversity, and accelerate the pace of discovery across environments, health, and space exploration.
