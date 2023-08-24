Probiotic can Improve Brain Function in 30 Days

Highlights:
- Individuals with mild cognitive impairment experienced improved cognitive test scores after being administered a probiotic over a span of 30 days
- Participants who received the probiotic exhibited a reduction in the presence of a particular type of bacteria linked to cognitive decline within their gut microbiome
- These findings indicate that the manipulation of gut bacteria holds promise as a strategy for addressing cognitive impairment and other enduring health conditions
In an average Indian household, the first day of school always starts with mothers feeding curd mixed with sugar to their children. This in fact has a scientific backing to it. Curd is considered to be a brain-boosting food as it is rich in probiotics and nutrients like vitamin B12, which are known to improve cognitive function.
Probiotics enhance brain function by improving gut health, which in turn affects the brain-gut axis and reduces inflammation. This can lead to improved cognitive function, mood regulation, and stress reduction
Could probiotics help slow age-related cognitive decline?
.
Emerging research proposes that manipulation of gut bacteria use probiotics might offer a potential avenue for tackling cognitive impairment and related conditions.
Probiotic Treatment and Cognitive Function RecoveryA total of 169 participants between the ages of 52 and 75 were enrolled in the clinical trial. Those without cognitive impairment constituted the control group, while individuals with cognitive issues formed the other group.
