Somnath Chatterjee, Former Lok Sabha Speaker Passes Away at 89

by Iswarya on  August 13, 2018 at 10:42 AM Hospital News
Somnath Chatterjee, Former Lok Sabha Speaker, aged 89 passed away at a private clinic following a cardiac arrest, and prolonged illness on Monday said sources from the nursing home.

"He died at 8.15 a.m.," Bellevue Clinic CEO Pradip Tondon told IANS.
Chatterjee was critical following the heart attack he suffered on Sunday.

He was also suffering from a kidney-related ailment and was admitted to the clinic in a critical condition on August 7.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Cardiac Arrest

Cardiac Arrest

Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops beating abruptly due to an electrical malfunction. Blood flow to vital organs is cut off causing unconsciousness.

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

An Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator is an implantable cardiac device which defibrillates the heart in case of life-threatening arrhythmias.

Therapeutic Hypothermia

Therapeutic Hypothermia

Therapeutic hypothermia involves the lowering of the body temperature to 350C or less to limit brain damage after cardiac arrest or trauma.

Brugada Syndrome

Brugada Syndrome

Brugada syndrome is a rare genetic heart condition that affects the way electrical signals pass through the heart causing the heart to beat dangerously fast.

