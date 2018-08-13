Somnath Chatterjee, Former Lok Sabha Speaker Passes Away at 89

Somnath Chatterjee, Former Lok Sabha Speaker, aged 89 passed away at a private clinic following a cardiac arrest, and prolonged illness on Monday said sources from the nursing home.



"He died at 8.15 a.m.," Bellevue Clinic CEO Pradip Tondon told IANS.

Chatterjee was critical following the heart attack he suffered on Sunday.



‘Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee passes away at 89 due to cardiac arrest.’ He was also suffering from a kidney-related ailment and was admitted to the clinic in a critical condition on August 7.



