Tdap Vaccination during Pregnancy May Not Increase Autism Risk in Children

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 13, 2018 at 11:12 AM Research News
Tdap vaccination for pregnant women may not increase autism risk in children, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Pediatrics.
Tdap Vaccination during Pregnancy May Not Increase Autism Risk in Children

A Kaiser Permanente study of more than 80,000 children born over a 4-year period showed that the prenatal Tdap vaccination (tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis) was not associated with increased risk of autism spectrum disorder in children.

"Infants are at the highest risk of hospitalization and death among any population subgroup after contracting a pertussis infection, a highly contagious respiratory disease also known as a whooping cough," said Tracy A. Becerra-Culqui, Ph.D., a post-doctoral research fellow with Kaiser Permanente Southern California's Department of Research & Evaluation and lead author of the study.

"With waning immunity against pertussis in the United States, it has become very important for pregnant women to be immunized against pertussis. It is an immunity they pass on to their unborn baby."

"Pregnant women can be reassured by this study that there is no indication of an increased risk of autism spectrum disorder in children after being exposed prenatally to the Tdap vaccine," Becerra-Culqui added.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which provides guidance on the use of vaccines for the United States, recommends pregnant women receive the Tdap vaccine to prevent pertussis infection, but some women still hesitate.

Kaiser Permanente researchers were able to comprehensively study the hypothesized link between Tdap and autism because of the organization's large and diverse patient population. In Southern California, Kaiser Permanente provides health care in 15 hospitals and about 220 medical offices to approximately 4.4 million members who are broadly representative of the area's population. Recommended vaccinations are free to all members.

This retrospective cohort study looked at the autism diagnosis for children born at Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California between Jan. 1, 2011 and Dec. 31, 2014.

The study included 81,993 children and found that:
  • Prenatal Tdap vaccination coverage ranged from 26 percent for the 2012 birth cohort to 79 percent for the 2014 birth cohort.
  • The autism spectrum disorder incidence rate in children was 1.5 percent in the maternal Tdap vaccinated group and 1.8 percent in the maternal unvaccinated group, comparable to autism rates in the United States (1.7 percent).
  • Analyses of the data extracted from electronic health records showed that Tdap vaccination during pregnancy was not associated with increased autism spectrum disorder risk in children.
  • Results were consistent across study birth years and among first-born children.

"The link between vaccination and development of autism has been refuted by many rigorous scientific investigations. Unfortunately, the misconceptions still generate concerns," said the paper's senior author, Hung Fu Tseng, Ph.D., of the Department of Research & Evaluation.

"Given the increasing practice to vaccinate pregnant women with Tdap vaccine, it was important to address the concern of a link between maternal vaccination and subsequent development of autism spectrum disorder in children," he added. "We hope that our findings reassure parents that Tdap vaccination during pregnancy was not associated with autism in children."

Source: Eurekalert

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Find a Hospital

Find a Doctor

The Essence of Yoga

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Autism

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Maternal Tdap Vaccination Not Associated With Microcephaly and Structural Birth

Maternal Tdap Vaccination Not Associated With Microcephaly and Structural Birth

Administration of Tdap vaccine during pregnancy was not associated with increased risk for microcephaly for vaccinations occurring at less than 14 weeks' gestation.

Are Antipsychotic Drugs Safe for Autism Kids?

Are Antipsychotic Drugs Safe for Autism Kids?

Children with intellectual difficulty or autism are more prone to Depression and Injury, finds a new study.

New Approach Helps reduce Autism Spectrum Disorder Symptoms

New Approach Helps reduce Autism Spectrum Disorder Symptoms

A clinical trial of omega fatty acid supplementation in toddlers born preterm reveals that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) symptoms can be improved. A daily dose of the omega fatty acid supplementation helps reduce ASD symptoms.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

Autism Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Height and Weight-Kids Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly 

