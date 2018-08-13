Nearly 6 Million People Can Benefit from Advanced Low-Vision Aid in India

Number of visually impaired people have increased to approximately nine million when compared to past decades, but with the help of advanced low-vision aids, six million of them can be helped, says an expert.

"For the visually impaired people, the world is a blur. Almost six million out of nine million visually impaired people can benefit from advanced hi-quality telescopic low vision aids (bioptics)," Henry A. Greene, attached to the department of ophthalmology at the School of Medicine, University of North Carolina said during a conference, 'Eye Tech 2018' here.



Greene said low vision could not be rectified even after treatment. So the devices prescribed to such individuals should be such that these enhance their confidence and make them feel "connected."



According to an optometrist Subhshish Chaudhuri, it is people's constant ignorance of low vision symptoms that leads to complete blindness. One should not ignore symptoms like blurred vision, headache or glare sensitivity.



Macular Degeneration, Glaucoma, Diabetic Retinopathy are some of the common causes of low vision. Optical devices like magnifiers and spectacles are common visual aids.



Non-optical aids like additional illumination can be helpful for some and for some cases individuals may need hats to cut out the glares.



A study shows that almost 30 percent of visually impaired becomes depressed as they stop doing things. Hence, counseling may be of great help.







