Screen Both Mom and Dad for Depression after Baby’s First Birthday

In the Rutgers study, researchers reviewed 41 studies that represented more than 32,700 parents and caregivers of children over 12 months old; on average, the studies reported 25 percent of the parents screened positive for depressive symptoms. Structured screening programs outside of the postpartum period in pediatric settings are rare, researchers found, despite the fact that many parents screened positive for depressive symptoms. In many cases, parents who screened positive for depressive symptoms didn't receive the appropriate referrals and follow up, according to the study."Although clinicians recognize the importance of screening for depression, many feel uncomfortable and do not screen," said senior author Manuel E. Jimenez, an assistant professor of pediatrics and family medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School."Those who do screen for depression often rely on observation rather than using validated screening tools, and often overlook fathers," added co-author Sallie Porter, an associate professor at the Rutgers School of Nursing.The findings suggest that. More research is needed to identify best practices to link parents who screen positive for depressive symptoms to services and establish protocol for follow-up, according to the study.Source: Eurekalert