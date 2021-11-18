About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Parental Depression can Affect Their Child's Mental Health

by Hannah Joy on November 18, 2021 at 5:11 PM
Font : A-A+

Parental Depression can Affect Their Child's Mental Health

Parents who are suffering from depression can affect their child's mental health and educational milestones, reveals a new study.

The study was published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Sinead Brophy of Swansea University, UK, and colleagues.

Advertisement


Maternal depression is a known risk factor for depression in children and is associated with a range of adverse child health and educational outcomes including poorer academic attainment. To date, however, risk factors associated with paternal depression have been less well examined.

Understanding the effects of timing of both maternal and paternal depression of offspring outcomes has implications for prevention and early intervention.
Advertisement

In the new study, Brophy and colleagues used data from the Secure Anonymized Information Linkage (SAIL) databank assembled as part of the Born in Wales Study funded by the Welsh Government.

Information on children born in Wales from 1987 to 2018, as well as their mothers and fathers—or stable, adult male figure in the same household—was used in the study. Both parental and child diagnosis of depression was attained from general practitioner records in the SAIL databank.

Overall, 34.5% of mothers and 18% of fathers/stable men had a diagnosis of depression. In offspring, 4.34% of all children, 2.85% of boys, and 5.89% of girls were diagnosed with depression. Children were more likely to develop depression if their mother had depression before their birth (HR 1.32, 95% CI 1.21-1.43), after their birth (HR 2.00, 95% CI 1.96-2.05), or both before and after their birth (HR 2.25, 95% CI 2.15-2.35).

The risk of depression was also increased when their father/stable man had depression before their birth (HR 1.44, 95% CI 1.18-1.74), after their birth (HR 1.66, 95% CI 1.58-1.74), or both before and after their birth (HR 1.47, 95% CI 1.25-1.73).

In addition, the odds of achieving milestones at the end of primary school were significantly decreased if either parent had depression—for instance, the odds of passing Key Stage 3 (KS3) tests was 0.57 (95% CI 0.55-0.60) if a child's mother had depression both before and after their birth and 0.56 (0.49-0.63) if their father/stable man had depression both before and after their birth.

Other risk factors for children's depression identified in the study included being female, their mother taking antidepressants and having no stable man in the household.

The authors conclude that the impact of paternal depression requires more attention than has previously been given, and suggest that holistic approaches to whole family wellbeing and depression will help ensure positive outcomes for children.

The authors add: "Children who live with a parent (mum or dad) who has depression are more likely to also develop depression and not achieve as well in school, compared to children who live with a parent with treated depression. Working with families and treating parental depression (in dads as well as mums) is likely to have long-term benefits for children's mental health and educational attainment. This has never been more important than after lockdown and COVID, as depression is contagious too."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Air Pollution can Put You at Risk of Getting Sick from Covid...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Toilet Day 2021 - 'Valuing Toilets'
World Toilet Day 2021 - 'Valuing Toilets'
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Dairy Products Increase Prostate Cancer Risk
Wisdom Teeth
Wisdom Teeth
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Depression Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Holistic Management for Depression Tourette Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Link Between Parental Depression and Youth Metabolic Syndrome Revealed
Link Between Parental Depression and Youth Metabolic Syndrome Revealed
When parents suffer from depression, kids may be at risk for physical health problems in young ......
Preventive Interventions in Routine Clinical Practice Suggested for Parental Depression
Preventive Interventions in Routine Clinical Practice Suggested for Parental Depression
The study offers an evidence base for integrating preventive interventions for child mental health ....
Second-hand Psychological Stress Linked to Depression
Second-hand Psychological Stress Linked to Depression
A new study explains how vicarious social defeat can cause psychological stress. Depression is a ......
School-based Screening Program may Up Depression Treatment
School-based Screening Program may Up Depression Treatment
School-based screening program may increase both identification and treatment initiation for ......
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones...
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Depression
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in ...
Holistic Management for Depression
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symp...
Pregnancy and Complications
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregn...
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and s...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close