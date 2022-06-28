About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Online Bullying Tied to More Suicidal Thoughts among Young Adolescents

by Adeline Dorcas on June 28, 2022 at 7:40 PM
Font : A-A+

Online Bullying Tied to More Suicidal Thoughts among Young Adolescents

Being bullied online (cyberbullying) can lead to more suicidal thoughts and attempts among young adolescents, reports a new study.

Young adolescents who are targets of cyberbullying are more likely to report suicidal thoughts and attempts, an association that goes above and beyond the link between suicidality and traditional offline bullying, according to new research from the Lifespan Brain Institute (LiBI) of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania.The findings were published in JAMA Network Open.

Bullying in Children - Tips For Teachers and Parents

Bullying in Children - Tips For Teachers and Parents


Bullying is a harmful action (physical or psychological) carried out by a child against another. It is usually repetitive and unprovoked.
Advertisement


Connection between Cyberbullying and Suicidal Ideation

"At a time when young adolescents are spending more time online than ever before, this study underscores the negative impact that bullying in the virtual space can have on its targets," said senior author Ran Barzilay, MD, PhD, an assistant professor at LiBI.

"Given these results, it may be prudent for primary care providers to screen for cyberbullying routinely in the same way that they might screen for other suicide risk factors like depression. Educators and parents should also be aware of the substantial stress bullying in the cyberworld places on young adolescents."
Cyberbullying Linked to Social Media Addiction

Cyberbullying Linked to Social Media Addiction


Study finds that cyberbullying is associated with identifying as male and increased hours spent online.
Advertisement

Suicide rates among children have been steadily rising. According to the CDC, suicide was the second leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 10 and 24 in 2018. The factors contributing to suicidality in children and adolescents are not fully understood, but research has shown that environmental stressors play a role. Traditional bullying and peer victimization are well established suicide risk factors among youth.

In modern times, and particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic, a substantial proportion of peer interaction, including bullying, occurs online, through text messages or social media platforms. However, prior to this study, it was not clear whether being a target of cyberbullying is an independent risk factor for suicidality.

To better understand whether cyberbullying is unique in its association with suicidality in early adolescence, the researchers collaborated with Anat Brunstein Klomek, PhD at Baruch Ivcher School of Psychology at Reichman University in Israel. Together, the researchers analyzed data collected between July 2018 and January 2021 from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study (ABCD Study), a diverse sample of over 10,000 US children between the ages of 10 and 13.

As part of the ABCD Study, participants filled out a cyberbullying questionnaire, which asked whether they had ever been a target or perpetrator of cyberbullying, defined as "purposefully trying to harm another person or be mean to them online, in texts or group texts, or on social media (like Instagram or Snapchat)." Traditional offline bullying was surveyed through a separate questionnaire, which broke down behavior into three categories: overt aggression, such as threatening or hitting; relational aggression, such as not inviting or leaving someone out; and reputational aggression, such as spreading rumors or gossiping.

To determine suicidality, the researchers examined whether participants reported past or current suicidal thoughts or acts.

Of the 10,414 ABCD Study participants included in the study, 7.6% responded that they had experienced suicidal thoughts or acts, 8.9% reported being targets of cyberbullying, and 0.9% reported cyberbullying others. The authors found that being a target of cyberbullying was associated with suicidality, whereas being a perpetrator of cyberbullying was not. That finding was distinct from traditional offline bullying, where being either a target or perpetrator of bullying is linked with suicidality.

Additionally, the researchers found that being bullied online only partly overlaps with being bullied offline, supporting the notion that cyberbullying is a distinct phenomenon, independent of offline experiences of bullying. This may suggest that adolescents affected by cyberbullying are different from those affected by offline bullying.

"Our findings suggest being a target of cyberbullying is an independent risk factor for youth suicidality," Dr. Barzilay said. "For policy makers wishing to optimize youth suicide prevention efforts, this study should further encourage interventions for those who are being bullied online."

Source: Eurekalert
37% of Indians Still Not Aware of Cyberbullying

37% of Indians Still Not Aware of Cyberbullying


Nearly 4 out of 10 Indians are Unaware Of Cyberbullying, finds a new study. The public awareness about cyberbullying has been found to be highest in Sweden and Italy (91 percent each) and lowest in Saudi Arabia (37 percent).
Advertisement

Study Reveals Cyberbullying Puts Teens at Risk of Depression, Substance Abuse

Study Reveals Cyberbullying Puts Teens at Risk of Depression, Substance Abuse


A new study has revealed that teenage victims of cyberbullying are more likely to develop symptoms of depression, substance abuse and internet addiction.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
COVID Toes
COVID Toes
View all
Recommended Reading
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bullying at School - Tips For Schools Bullying in Children - Tips For Teachers and Parents Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Find a Hospital Drug - Food Interactions Noscaphene (Noscapine) Color Blindness Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Indian Medical Journals Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Drug Side Effects Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE