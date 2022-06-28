About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Love Hormone Improves Bonding and Cooperation in Social Networks

by Hannah Joy on June 28, 2022 at 9:27 PM
Font : A-A+

Love Hormone Improves Bonding and Cooperation in Social Networks

Administering oxytocin, the love hormone, to the central members of a social network can help increase cooperation, reveals a new research published in JNeurosci.

Large groups of people cannot peacefully coexist without cooperation — more social and cooperative people tend to end up as leaders in formal organizations and informal social groups. Yet cooperation can conflict with individual goals.

Valentine’s Day Triggers Love Hormone Oxytocin Rush

Valentine’s Day Triggers Love Hormone Oxytocin Rush


Valentine's day celebrations result in a spike in oxytocin that fosters greater bonding and better relationships, according to a study.
Advertisement


Oxytocin, known for its involvement in bonding, may explain how humans evolved the cooperation needed to live in groups.

Li et al. gave intranasal oxytocin or a saline placebo to participants who occupied the most influential, or central, role in artificial social networks. The participants played a series of virtual games with strangers.
Oxytocin Makes People More Kinder as They Get Older

Oxytocin Makes People More Kinder as They Get Older


As we get older, we become kinder and are satisfied with life due to the release of oxytocin from the brain.
Advertisement

In one game, the central members received money from peripheral members and set a threshold for the minimum offer they'd accept. When the central members received oxytocin, cooperation spread through the network; after many rounds of the game, the offer and acceptance threshold evolved into a fifty-fifty split, a sign of cooperation.

In another game, oxytocin increased the likelihood central members would choose to cooperate and then punish peripheral members for uncooperative behavior, which tracked with the group increase in cooperation.

These results indicate cooperation from influential group members spreads to the rest of the group, likely through increased enforcement of social norms.



Source: Eurekalert
Can Oxytocin Reduce Cravings for Methamphetamine Drug?

Can Oxytocin Reduce Cravings for Methamphetamine Drug?


Oxytocin, a naturally occurring molecule for social bonding and childbirth could help to reduce the drug-seeking behavior for methamphetamine.
Advertisement

Another Advantage of Breastfeeding: Reduced Risk of Endometriosis

Another Advantage of Breastfeeding: Reduced Risk of Endometriosis


Women who breastfed for a greater duration were less likely to be diagnosed with endometriosis.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
COVID Toes
COVID Toes
View all
Recommended Reading
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
Flowers And What They Mean To UsFlowers And What They Mean To Us
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental HealthUnderstanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Sexual Intercourse Facts Flowers And What They Mean To Us Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded! 

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Indian Medical Journals Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood - Sugar Chart Selfie Addiction Calculator Find a Doctor Drug - Food Interactions Blood Donation - Recipients Vent Forte (Theophylline) Daily Calorie Requirements

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE