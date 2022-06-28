About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Key Gene Involved in Developmental Disability Syndrome Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on June 28, 2022 at 11:00 PM
Font : A-A+

Key Gene Involved in Developmental Disability Syndrome Discovered

A single gene that drives force in a rare syndrome linked to epilepsy has been discovered as a linchpin in forming healthy neurons.

Duke researchers say the gene, DDX3X, forms a cellular machine called a helicase, whose job it is to split open the hairpins and cul-de-sacs of RNA so that the protein-making machinery of the cell can read its code.

Autophagy: Self-Repair Mechanism at Cellular Level

Autophagy: Self-Repair Mechanism at Cellular Level


Autophagy, initiated by cellular stress and starvation is the cell's self-repair mechanism and cleaning process by membrane-bound organelles called lysosomes.
Advertisement


This gene is carried on the X chromosome, so females have two copies of the gene and males have only one.

"If you remove both copies of the gene in a female mouse, that results in a massive microcephaly where the brains are severely reduced in size," said Debra Silver, PhD, an associate professor of molecular genetics and microbiology in the Duke School of Medicine who led the research team. "But the removal of a single copy is probably more closely mimicking what's happening in human patients," Silver said.
Core Causal Mechanism of Tau-Induced Neurodegeneration Discovered!

Core Causal Mechanism of Tau-Induced Neurodegeneration Discovered!


Novel discovery of the root cause of tau-induced neurodegeneration may help in formulating tailored drug targets for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.
Advertisement

Put another way, the defects caused by faulty DDX3X are dosage-dependent -- the syndrome can vary depending on how badly the production of helicases is affected by mutations. The findings appear in the open access journal eLife.

Genetics of Neurodegeneration

When DDX3X is altered by a mutation in early development, "you don't get as many neurons over time because this gene is required for the production of neurons from progenitor cells," Silver said. "And it is also helping the progenitors to divide properly."

If it normally takes a nerve precursor cell 15 hours or so to divide, a mutated DDX3X may make that process take even longer, Silver said. "And what that means over time, if these neural precursors are taking too long to divide, is you fall behind, and the brain doesn't develop properly."

In a previous study the team published in March 2020, , using genetic samples from 107 developmentally disabled children from around the world, the researchers found that half of the DDX3X mutations disrupted the gene completely, but the other half only made it work more poorly.

The children in the earlier study were almost all female, leading researchers to suppose that loss of DDX3X in males would be fatal, since they carry only a single copy of the gene. But in this work, Silver's team discovered that a companion gene carried by the male's Y chromosome, DDX3Y, can fulfill some of the gene's function. To do this work, Silver's lab, led by Mariah Hoye, developed a new approach to profiling all the newly made proteins of progenitor cells in a living animal's brain, a technique that could lead to an important understanding of protein synthesis in the brain, she said.

Some of the RNAs that have their translation reduced by damage to DDX3X also have roles in brain development, Silver said. "So it's helping us to discover what I would call a network of RNAs whose translation depends on this gene. And it starts to give us clues as to how, molecularly, DDX3X may be disrupting brain development."

DDX3X has also been implicated in neurodegeneration, some cancer progression and innate immune responses. Silver said understanding the cellular processes and molecular targets of DDX3X in the developing brain may help shed light on the basis for many disorders.

"We know of more than 800 families worldwide who have been diagnosed with DDX3X syndrome," Silver said. "This is definitely an important gene, with likely hundreds of mutations. There's really tons to learn about how DDX3X controls brain development."

"We hope this research can improve an understanding of the basis for DDX3X syndrome and related disorders," Silver said. "In the longer-term this may help contribute to development of therapies."

Source: Eurekalert
Cognitive Decline and Neurodegeneration may Root Their Origin in Fat Cells

Cognitive Decline and Neurodegeneration may Root Their Origin in Fat Cells


Cognitive decline and neurodegeneration may hold their root in fat cells as per the oxidant amplification loop led by scientists.
Advertisement

Viral Infections Could Promote Neurodegeneration, Says Study

Viral Infections Could Promote Neurodegeneration, Says Study


Viral molecules facilitate intercellular spreading of protein aggregates that are hallmarks of Alzheimer's, say researchers.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
COVID Toes
COVID Toes
View all
Recommended Reading
DNA Finger PrintingDNA Finger Printing
Weaver SyndromeWeaver Syndrome
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
DNA Finger Printing Weaver Syndrome 

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals Vent Forte (Theophylline) A-Z Drug Brands in India Diaphragmatic Hernia Noscaphene (Noscapine) Find a Hospital Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Color Blindness Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Hearing Loss Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close