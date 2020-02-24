medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Protein Drug in Lettuce Helps Treat Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 24, 2020 at 9:22 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A protein drug produced in lettuce leaves was found to help treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), revealed a research led by Henry Daniell of Penn's School of Dental Medicine.
Protein Drug in Lettuce Helps Treat Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
Protein Drug in Lettuce Helps Treat Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

In pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), high blood pressure in the lungs' arteries causes the heart to work extra hard to pump blood to the lungs and around the rest of the body. The condition is rare but deadly, and current treatments are expensive and have side effects and inconvenient modes of delivery. There is no cure.

Show Full Article


With a goal of developing a more effective, convenient, and affordable therapy, research led by Henry Daniell of Penn's School of Dental Medicine produced a protein drug in lettuce leaves to treat PAH.

He worked with other scientists, including Steven M. Kawut of Penn's Perelman School of Medicine; Tim Lahm from the Indiana University School of Medicine; Maria Arolfo and Hanna Ng of the Stanford Research Institute, on toxicology and pharmacokinetic studies; and Cindy McClintock and Diana Severynse-Stevens of RTI International, on regulatory studies.

In addition, rigorous toxicology and dose-response studies suggested the drug's safety in animals. Further work will be necessary to develop this novel treatment approach for patients with PAH. The team's findings appear in the March issue of the journal Biomaterials.

"We completed extensive investigations to highly express these proteins in lettuce plants and to ensure the product is safe and effective," says Daniell. "We're ready to progress with further work to move this to the clinic."

Daniell has employed his innovative platform to grow biomedically important proteins of many kinds in the leaves of plants. The system works by physically bombarding plant tissue with the genes of interest, prompting chloroplasts into taking up genes and then stably expressing that protein. Propagating those plants then creates a kind of pharmaceutical farm from which the researchers can harvest, dry, and process the leaves, resulting in a powder that can be placed in a capsule or suspended in a liquid for use as an oral medication.

A 2014 publication in the journal Hypertension, on which the current study was based, earned Daniell a prize from the American Heart Association, and support from the National Institutes of Health through its Science Moving TowArds Research Translation and Therapy (SMARTT) program, which aims to efficiently translate promising basic science discoveries into therapies that can make a difference in people's lives.

That earlier publication had shown that ACE2 and angiotensin (1-7) could be expressed in tobacco leaves and, when fed to rats with a condition that models pulmonary arterial hypertension, could significantly reduce the animals' pulmonary artery pressure while also improving cardiac function.

To create a drug that humans could safely ingest, however, required moving from a tobacco to a lettuce-based platform. The new work takes advantage of other advancements the Daniell lab has made during the last several years. He and colleagues have successfully devised methods to enhance expression of human genes in the plants and to remove the antibiotic resistance gene that is used to select for angiotensin-producing plants. They've also worked with a partner to produce genetically engineered plants in a production facility that adheres to FDA standards.

In the current work, the researchers demonstrated that they could accurately evaluate the dose of the ACE2 and angiotensin (1-7) proteins in lettuce, and that the products could be dried and kept shelf stable for as long as two years.

Funding from the SMARTT program enabled animal studies evaluating toxicology, pharmacodynamic, and pharmacokinetic studies, which evaluate the safety of the drug, where it goes in the body, and how long it persists in the body at different doses, in work done at Stanford University. And to confirm that the lettuce formulation of the product had a positive impact on experimental PAH, the team fed rats a solution containing the drug for four weeks. Their lung pressures went down 30-50%, and the structure of their arteries also improved.

"This is an innovative approach to targeting the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system in pulmonary arterial hypertension," says Penn Medicine's Kawut, "which may hold promise in this and other diseases."

"We are very excited about this work that shows efficacy of bioencapsulated ACE2 and angiotensin (1-7) in our animal model of pulmonary arterial hypertension," says Indiana University's Lahm.

"We now need to confirm that the intervention also works in other animal models and when given later in the disease. Ultimately, our goal is to move this to the clinic for trials in patients, but we need to make sure we learn as much as possible from animal studies and from studies in healthy human subjects to make sure this intervention is safe and efficacious in patients."

In other future work, Daniell hopes to continue evaluating the effects of ACE2 and angiotensin (1-7) in treating different types of cardiovascular disease, such as heart failure.

"There are some potentially broad applications of this drug that we're hoping to investigate," says Daniell.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

Potential Treatment for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Identified

Dofetilide, the antirrhythmic drug counteracts pathological changes in potassium channels linked to pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Novel Drug Discovered May Reverse Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

New drug discovered may reverse a severe lung disease known as pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Blood Test to Detect Severity of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

A growth factor protein important for the formation of new blood vessels in the lung indicates pulmonary arterial hypertension, making diagnosis easier.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

High Blood PressureDrug ToxicityDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDiet and High Blood PressureSignature Drug ToxicityStress and the Gender DivideSilent Killer DiseasesQuiz on HypertensionPulmonary Arterial HypertensionCan Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Hypertension Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD)

World Encephalitis Day: A Global Issue That Needs a Human Solution

Healthy Mom & Dad: Good Role Model to Make Kids Eat More Veggies
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive