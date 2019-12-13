medindia

Potential Treatment for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 13, 2019 at 1:01 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Dofetilide, the drug used in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias was identified as potential treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), revealed study in The American Journal of Pathology, published by Elsevier. High blood pressure in the lungs, known as pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), is a potentially fatal disease caused by obstruction of blood flow in the lungs.
Potential Treatment for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Identified
Potential Treatment for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Identified

Kv11.1 potassium selective channels are recognized for their function in the heart. Despite the importance of Kv11.1 channels for many physiological processes, their expression and function in pulmonary vasculature and potential role in PAH- and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)-associated vascular remodeling had not been investigated.

Show Full Article


Investigators examined lung tissue from patients with COPD and rats with experimentally-induced PAH. "Our study suggests that Kv11.1 channel blockers may have therapeutic potential for treatment of PAH. Specifically, we have shown that dofetilide, which is already FDA-approved as an antiarrhythmic and therefore has passed all of the drug safety requirements, can be considered for repurposing for treatment of patients with PAH," explained Tinatin I. Brelidze, PhD, assistant professor of pharmacology in the Department of Pharmacology and Physiology at Georgetown University Medical Center, Washington, DC, USA.

In control rats, Kv11.1 channels were expressed in the smooth muscle cell (SMC) layer of large diameter pulmonary arteries (PAs), but not in the SMCs of small diameter PAs (less than 100 μm). In rats with experimentally-induced PAH, the expression of Kv11.1 channels increased and the channels were found in both small and large PAs. The PA walls thickened as they became more muscular, and the lumens shrank.

When rats with PAH were treated with dofetilide, there was no evidence of the typical pathological changes in the vasculature associated with PAH. Dofetilide increased lumen diameter and decreased PA wall thickness to levels seen in the control rats without PAH.

In healthy human lung tissue, Kv11.1 channels were present only in the walls of large-diameter PAs. Lung tissue from patients with COPD showed collapse of alveoli, mild edema of the arterial walls, and fibrosis and thickening of PA walls. Kv11.1 channels were found in the walls of both large and small PAs, similar to that reported in rats with PAH.

Kv11.1 potassium channels are voltage-activated potassium channels that are expressed in many tissues and organs of the body. In the heart, Kv11.1 potassium channels help to repolarize cardiac action potentials to maintain proper heart rhythm whereas, in the brain, Kv11.1 channels regulate neuronal excitability. Inhibition of Kv11.1 channels also likely decreases the proliferation of cancer cells. "We hypothesize that similar to cancer, enlargement of SMCs in PAH is associated with the overexpression of Kv11.1 channels," noted Dr. Brelidze.

Since there is extensive clinical experience with dofetilide for cardiac arrhythmias and it has passed all drug safety requirements, the investigators suggest it merits consideration as a potential treatment for patients with PAH.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

Study Finds Novel Drug Target For Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Lung disease Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is a fatal condition with no cure. In mice, blocking a key protein prevents dangerous lung artery thickening.

Heartbeat Calculator

Online Heartbeat Calculator (heart odometer) counts the number of times your heart has beaten so far. Read more information on irregular and fetal heartbeat.

Dofetilide

This medication is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for irregular heart beat. ...

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

High Blood PressureDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDiet and High Blood PressureStress and the Gender DivideSilent Killer DiseasesQuiz on HypertensionPulmonary Arterial HypertensionCan Garlic Control High Blood PressureHigh Blood Pressure and HerbsBenefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

What's New on Medindia

New Technique Helps Premature Babies Breathe Properly

Bon Voyage: Holiday Travel Tips to Stay Hale and Healthy This Christmas

Gastroscopy
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive