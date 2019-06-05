medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Program Involving Community Volunteers More Likely to Reduce Health Care Use by Seniors

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 6, 2019 at 12:18 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Community-based volunteering shows promise for reducing health care use by seniors, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Program Involving Community Volunteers More Likely to Reduce Health Care Use by Seniors
Program Involving Community Volunteers More Likely to Reduce Health Care Use by Seniors

Incorporating community volunteers into the health care system shows promise in reducing health care usage by older adults and shifting health care from hospitals to primary care, according to new research.

"We found that older adults who took part in the Health TAPESTRY program changed the way in which they used health care services," says lead author Dr. Lisa Dolovich, Department of Family Medicine, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario.

"Encouragingly, participants had more visits to primary care with fewer [emergency department] and hospital admissions compared to those not in the program."

The Health TAPESTRY (Health Teams Advancing Patient Experience: Strengthening Quality) project combines new elements, such as using trained volunteers and electronic software, with the current health system, to support optimal aging in adults aged 70 years or older. While results from the randomized controlled trial did not affect the primary goal of the study, which was to help older adults to reach their health goals, there were other positive effects between the intervention and control groups. For example, there was an increase of 81 minutes of weekly walking time in the intervention group compared with a 120-minute decrease in the control group, and the intervention group reported higher overall levels of physical activity. The volunteers gave primary health care teams information that the health providers might not have otherwise known.

"These findings suggest that Health TAPESTRY has the potential to improve the way primary care is delivered in Canada by shifting care of individuals away from hospitals to the community and to a more proactive and preventative team-based model of care," says co-author Dr. David Price, chair, Department of Family Medicine, McMaster University.

In a related commentary, Dr. Susan Smith, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, Dublin, Ireland, writes, "The results of this study suggest that the Health TAPESTRY intervention may contribute to improvements in patient care for older, community-dwelling adults. Further exploration of this model of care is warranted given the challenge for all health systems in shifting from single-condition care pathways to approaches that seek to address multimorbidity."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Brace yourself for this summer. Summer in India is scary; the elderly especially are more prone to heat-related illnesses. A few tips can prevent the adversities due to high temperatures.

Senior Citizens Get Tech Savvy

By getting tech-savvy, senior citizens are fostering new engagements, bringing in positive change in their attitude, health, fighting depression and improving the quality of their lives.

Exercise for Seniors

Poor health and recurrent illnesses can severely compromise quality of life for seniors. But with appropriate exercise, seniors can age gracefully and maintain overall good health.

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Health Insurance Plan

With a health insurance policy you and your family can rest assured!

New India Assurance Policies

The existing Mediclaim and Health Plus Medical expenses policies have been discontinued and Mediclaim Policy (2007) is introduced.

More News on:

Health Insurance Plan New India Assurance Policies Health Insurance - India 

What's New on Medindia

World Hand Hygiene Day: Clean Care for All - It's in Your Hands

Top 8 Healthy Indian Breakfast Ideas

Organ Bioprinting for Transplantation Could Soon be Possible
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive