medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

Congo's Death Toll from Ebola Outbreak Crosses 1,000

by Iswarya on  May 6, 2019 at 12:44 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Death toll from Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo rose over 1,000, reports the health ministry. DRC's Ebola outbreak started in August and is the second deadliest in history.
Congo's Death Toll from Ebola Outbreak Crosses 1,000
Congo's Death Toll from Ebola Outbreak Crosses 1,000

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it anticipated the nine-month outbreak to continue spreading through the east of DRC, and announced plans to increase vaccinations in the coming weeks.

Dr. Michael Ryan, deputy director of the WHO stated that mistrust and violence hampered the efforts to tackle the disease.

Although health workers have plenty of vaccine supplies, hostility towards medical staff is making it hard to get to affected communities and is hindering the programme.

There have been 119 documented attacks on staff and medical centers since January, says Dr. Ryan. WHO team expected "continued intense transmission," he added, during a briefing to media in Geneva.

Over 100,000 people have been vaccinated so far, and the treatment has been extremely effective, the WHO says.

Most Ebola outbreaks are over quickly and affect small numbers of people. Only once before has an outbreak been still growing over eight months after it began - that was the epidemic in West Africa between 2013 and 2016, which killed 11,310 people.

"This epidemic cannot be controlled without a really notable shift in the response," Ryan said.

"Community trust, safety, as well as community engagement and ownership of the response is essential."

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Addressing Pregnancy Related Concerns During Ebola Outbreaks

Issues related to the care of pregnant women in the context of prevention and control of Ebola infection during outbreaks have largely been ignored by the health community. More studies are essential to understand this to develop effective care for ...

Ebola Virus is Targeted at Different Sites by the Human Immune System

Human immune system's mode of action against the Ebola virus has been discovered. This provides a breakthrough to develop antibody-based therapies that could help treat patients affected by this fatal illness.

Ebola-Related Deaths Fell When Treated With High Dose of Antiviral Drug

High doses of the antiviral drug called favipiravir maybe effective in preventing deaths form Ebola virus infection.

Phase 2 Clinical Trials of Two Candidate Ebola Vaccines in Liberia

A phase 2 clinical trial of two candidate Ebola vaccines in Liberia showed that the vaccines are safe and response lasts at least for a year.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Congo Fever

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease that affects people who are bitten by infected ticks or those in direct contact with blood or tissues of infected animals or patients.

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.

More News on:

Death Facts Bereavement Congo Fever Ebola Virus Disease 

What's New on Medindia

World Hand Hygiene Day: Clean Care for All - It's in Your Hands

Top 8 Healthy Indian Breakfast Ideas

Organ Bioprinting for Transplantation Could Soon be Possible
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive