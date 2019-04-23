medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Plant-based Diet Can Lower Heart Failure Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 23, 2019 at 12:44 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Eating a plant-based diet regularly can reduce your chances of getting heart failure, reports a new study.
Plant-based Diet Can Lower Heart Failure Risk
Plant-based Diet Can Lower Heart Failure Risk

Plant-based diets are associated with a lower risk of heart failure in adults without known heart disease, while Southern diets consisting of more fried and processed foods and sweetened drinks are associated with greater risk, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology that looked at the association between five dietary patterns and risk of heart failure.

Heart failure affects more than 5.7 million adults and that number is expected to rise. Heart failure prevention strategies currently emphasize quitting smoking, managing high blood pressure and maintaining a healthy diet and weight to prevent heart disease, but research is limited on dietary patterns and incident heart failure in patients without heart disease.

The research team in this study looked at five major dietary patterns that were identified within the Reasons for Geographic and Racial Differences in Stroke (REGARDS) study population and examined the association between those patterns and incident heart failure hospitalizations in REGARDS participants without known heart disease or heart failure at baseline. Within the REGARDS study, researchers narrowed their sample size to 16,608 black and white adults aged 45 years old and older. Participants were sent a 150-question survey based on 107 food items, which were categorized into the five pre-determined diets:
  • 'Convenience' (heavily meat dishes, pasta, Mexican dishes, pizza and fast food)
  • 'Plant-based' (vegetables, fruit, beans and fish)
  • 'Sweets/fats' (heavy on desserts, bread, sweet breakfast foods, chocolate and other sugar)
  • 'Southern' (heavy on fried food, processed meats, eggs, added fats and sugar-sweetened beverages)
  • 'Alcohol/salads' (heavy on wine, liquor, beer, leafy greens and salad dressing)

After 8.7 years of follow up on average, there were 363 new heart failure hospitalizations. Researchers saw a 41 percent lower risk of new heart failure hospitalization for participants who were most adherent to the plant-based diet, compared to the least adherent.

The highest adherence to the Southern diet was associated with a 72 percent higher risk of heart failure hospitalization. However, when the Southern diet was adjusted for BMI, waist circumference, hypertension, dyslipidemia, and other factors, the association was no longer statistically significant. Researchers said this could mean that the Southern dietary pattern could increase heart failure risk through factors such as obesity and excess abdominal fat, among the other adjusting factors.

The research team found no statistically significant associations among the remaining dietary patterns and risk of heart failure.

The research team also looked at incident heart failure stratified by heart failure subgroups. There were 133 cases of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and 157 cases of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. Researchers found no significant differences in associations with heart failure by ejection fraction with any of the dietary patterns.

"The need for population based preventive strategies for heart failure is critical," said Kyla Lara, MD, lead author of the study and a cardiology fellow at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. "These findings support a population-based dietary strategy for lowering the risk of incident heart failure."

One of the study's major strengths was the large, diverse sample size that included people from all demographics and socioeconomic backgrounds. Limitations include potential misclassifications from inaccurate dietary intake reporting and, since diet was only assessed at the beginning of the study, dietary changes may have occurred after the initial assessment.

In a related editorial comment, Dong Wang, ScD, MD, a research fellow at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said heart failure prevention should be prioritized considering how difficult it is to treat, the severe debility heart failure patients experience and the high cost of heart failure care.

"This study represents an important step forward in establishing a robust evidence base for the dietary prevention of heart failure," he said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Plant-based Diets May Lower Cardiometabolic Disease Risk in Diabetics

Plant-based diets may benefit both glycemic control and cardiovascular health in patients with diabetes. Plant-based diets are low in saturated fat, rich in phytochemicals, fiber, and include low-glycemic fruits and vegetables, grains, and legumes.

Plant-based Diet Can Boost Athletes' Heart Health, Endurance, Recovery

Are you wondering how to boost athletic performance? Eating a plant-based diet can significantly improve heart health, performance, and recovery in athletes, reveals a new study.

Plant-based Diets Can Improve Heart Health

Plant-based diets can improve your heart health. Vegetarian and vegan diets are rich in fiber and phytonutrients which can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress whereas animal products are high in saturated fat, cholesterol, heme iron, and ...

Plant-based Diet Can Reduce Gum Inflammation

Eating an anti-inflammatory plant-based diet can fight gingivitis, a form of gum disease, suggests a new study.

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called  Congenital heart diseases.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Congenital Heart Disease 

What's New on Medindia

Gene Therapy More Safe and Effective for Curing Beta-thalassemia

Fish: The Best and The Worst

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive