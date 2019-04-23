medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Skipping Breakfast May Up Risk of Death from Heart Disease

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 23, 2019 at 1:10 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Eating a healthy breakfast in the morning can reduce the risk of death from heart disease and stroke, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Skipping Breakfast May Up Risk of Death from Heart Disease
Skipping Breakfast May Up Risk of Death from Heart Disease

New evidence underscores the importance of eating breakfast every day, according to a study that showed skipping breakfast was significantly associated with an increased risk of death from heart disease.

Using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 1988 to 1994 with an average follow-up of 18 years, researchers collected information from 6,550 participants, 40 to 75 years of age, who had no history of cardiovascular disease (CVD) or cancer.

Participants were asked "How often do you eat breakfast?" and possible answers included, "every day," "some days," "rarely" and "never." Among the participants, 5.1 percent never ate breakfast, 10.9 percent rarely ate breakfast, 25 percent ate breakfast some days, and 59 percent ate breakfast every day.

Participants who never consumed breakfast had an 87 percent higher risk of cardiovascular disease-specific mortality than those who consumed breakfast every day.

The research team said skipping breakfast was associated with changes in appetite and decreased satiety, elevated blood pressure, and harmful changes in lipid levels. It was also a behavioral marker for unhealthy lifestyle habits.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Wholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal Start

Good health and well-being depends on a leisurely breakfast. However, rushing our breakfast on account of work commitments is the biggest mistake we make.

Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast

Side effects of skipping breakfast are inefficient brain and body functioning. This unhealthy habit is linked to fatigue, low work output, metabolic syndrome.

Skipping Breakfast, Having Late Night Dinner may Up Your Risk of Second Heart Attack

Eating late dinner and skipping breakfast is a fatal combination for those who have suffered a heart attack, finds a new study.

Power Up Your Breakfast Porridge with Super Berries

Super berries can power up your breakfast porridge. Therefore, adding chokeberries rich in antioxidants, vitamins and flavonoids can be a new ultimate power breakfast for many health-conscious and gluten-intolerant consumers.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

More News on:

Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Death Facts Heart Healthy Heart Bereavement 

What's New on Medindia

Gene Therapy More Safe and Effective for Curing Beta-thalassemia

Fish: The Best and The Worst

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive