Skipping Breakfast May Up Risk of Death from Heart Disease

Eating a healthy breakfast in the morning can reduce the risk of death from heart disease and stroke, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

New evidence underscores the importance of eating breakfast every day, according to a study that showed skipping breakfast was significantly associated with an increased risk of death from heart disease.



‘Skipping breakfast can increase the risk of death from heart disease and stroke. So, make sure to eat a healthy breakfast every day to boost your heart health.’

Read More.. Using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 1988 to 1994 with an average follow-up of 18 years, researchers collected information from 6,550 participants, 40 to 75 years of age, who had no history of cardiovascular disease (CVD) or cancer.



Participants were asked "How often do you eat breakfast?" and possible answers included, "every day," "some days," "rarely" and "never." Among the participants, 5.1 percent never ate breakfast, 10.9 percent rarely ate breakfast, 25 percent ate breakfast some days, and 59 percent ate breakfast every day.



Participants who never consumed breakfast had an 87 percent higher risk of cardiovascular disease-specific mortality than those who consumed breakfast every day.



The research team said skipping breakfast was associated with changes in appetite and decreased satiety, elevated blood pressure, and harmful changes in lipid levels. It was also a behavioral marker for unhealthy lifestyle habits.



