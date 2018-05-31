medindia
Plant-based Diets Can Improve Heart Health

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 31, 2018 at 11:16 AM
Plant-based diets especially vegan diets can improve cardiovascular health, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases.
Researchers with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine looked at multiple clinical trials and observational studies and found strong and consistent evidence that plant-based dietary patterns can prevent and reverse atherosclerosis and decrease other markers of cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk, including blood pressure, blood lipids, and weight.

The review found that a plant-based diet:
  • Reduces the risk of death from cardiovascular disease by 40 percent
  • Reduces the risk of coronary heart disease by 40 percent
  • Fully or partially opens blocked arteries in up to 91 percent of patients
  • Reduces the risk of hypertension by 34 percent
  • Is associated with 29 mg/dL and 23 mg/dL lower total cholesterol and LDL-C levels, respectively, compared with non-vegetarian diets
  • Is associated with weight loss

"A plant-based diet has the power to not only prevent heart disease but also manage and sometimes even reverse it--something no drug has ever done," says study author Hana Kahleova, M.D., Ph.D., Physicians Committee director of clinical research.

The review notes that a healthy diet and lifestyle reduces the risk of a heart attack by 81-94 percent, while medications can only reduce the risk by 20-30 percent.

Plant-based diets benefit heart health because they're rich in fiber and phytonutrients--like carotenoids, anthocyanins, and lycopene--which reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. Animal products are packed with saturated fat, cholesterol, heme iron, and environmental pollutants and can harm heart health.

"Heart disease is the world's leading cause of death. This study proves it doesn't have to be," says Dr. Kahleova.

Around the globe, cardiovascular disease is responsible for 46 percent of non-communicable disease deaths, or 17.5 million deaths a year.

Source: Eurekalert
Related Links

Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease

Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease

The best way to lose weight and reverse disease could be to jump into a completely dairy-free, plant-based diet. This could be a revolutionary new way of eating for Indians.

Do Plant-Based Vegetarian Diet Lower Cholesterol Levels?

Do Plant-Based Vegetarian Diet Lower Cholesterol Levels?

Plant-based vegetarian diets, particularly vegan diets significantly lower total cholesterol, HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, reveals a new study.

Vegetarian Diet Offers Protection Against Obesity

Vegetarian Diet Offers Protection Against Obesity

Even moderate adherence to a vegetarian or vegan diet can protect against obesity.

Is a Vegetarian Diet Safe During Pregnancy?

Is a Vegetarian Diet Safe During Pregnancy?

Great care must be taken with diet during pregnancy for the baby's healthy development. Being vegetarian is not a minus but dietary recommendations must be followed closely for a healthy pregnancy.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Fiber Up Your Meals

Fiber Up Your Meals

A high fiber diet and good water intake are essential for a stress free body. High-fiber foods prevent overeating and is also the key to maintaining a healthy weight.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Top 5 Simple Steps to Nurture Your Vital Organs

Top 5 Simple Steps to Nurture Your Vital Organs

The vital organs of a human body are heart, brain, lungs, liver and kidneys. It is important to take care of the vital organs for a healthy living.

